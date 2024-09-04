Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on October 18 this year, announced the organisers on Wednesday. After successfully completing ten seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League earlier this year, the world’s biggest kabaddi league will embark on a new phase in October. Pro Kabaddi League season 11 to begin on October 18

In season 11, the Pro Kabaddi League will return to the three-city caravan format. The 2024 edition will commence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune, from December 3 onwards.

The dates and venue for the Playoffs will be announced later.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 11, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, “We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world.”

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction was held in Mumbai from 15-16 August 2024, with eight players going for over INR 1 crore, a new record in the league’s history.

Mashal Sports and Disney Star have built PKL into one of the most successful sports leagues in India. The Pro Kabaddi League has transformed the image of India’s indigenous sport of Kabaddi and its athletes nationally as well as across the globe. After witnessing the participation of many of their players in PKL, several Kabaddi-playing nations have strengthened their domestic Kabaddi programs as well.