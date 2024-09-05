Sheetal Devi dedicates Paralympics 2024 bronze medal to mother in heartwarming post: 'She is my world'

Sheetal Devi scripted history at the ongoing Paralympics 2024, clinching bronze medal in the mixed team compound archery event, alongwith her partner Rakesh Sharma. The Indian pair defeated Italy's Matteo Bonacina and Eleonora Sarti 156-155. Sheetal Devi poses with her mother.

Despite her bronze medal heroics, she will have some regrets. She began her campaign with a dominant show in the women's compound qualification round, with a score of 703. She also broke the world record, but it was overtaken by Turkey's Oznur Girdi. Sheetal came second in the qualification round, but then lost to Chile's Mariana Zuniga in the 1/8 Elimination 8 round, 137-138.

Taking to Instagram, Sheetal posted a photo of her celebrating her bronze medal with her mother. She captioned the photo as, "Maa hain na toh mumkin tha (Anything is possible with a mother). Celebrating my medal win with the woman who’s been my rock - my Maa!"

"In early 2022, when I started a new chapter, Maa courageously left behind the comfort of her village, family, and friends, and fearlessly embraced the unknown, overcoming language barriers and standing by me at every step of the way. Her unwavering love and support mean everything to me. She is my world," she added.