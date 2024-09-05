Sheetal Devi dedicates Paralympics 2024 bronze medal to mother in heartwarming post: 'She is my world'
Sep 05, 2024 01:53 PM IST
Sheetal Devi celebrated her Paralympics 2024 bronze medal with her mother.
Sheetal was born with a condition called phocomelia, which led to her being born without arms. She was born on January 10 2007, in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2019, she was spotted by the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit, who supported her with education and medical help.
Prosthetics weren't possible for her, but she showed expertise in climbing trees using her legs. Within 11 months of training, she participated in the women's compound event at the 2022 Asian Para Games, and grabbed two gold medals. She won two gold medals in mixed doubles and women's individual, after clinching silver in women's double compound. She is the first and only international para-archery champion without upper limbs.
