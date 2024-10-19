Sports bill right move but must be robust: AFI chief Adille Sumariwalla

New Delhi: Olympian and leading sports administrator Adille Sumariwalla has made a strong pitch for State Olympic Associations (SOA) being given a well-defined role in the sports legislation the centre plans to bring. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla. (Getty Images for IAAF)

SOAs lost their voting rights in the Indian Olympic Association. The IOA constitution in 2022, drafted under the supervision of the Supreme Court and approved by the International Olympic Committee, relegated SOAs to Associate Members of IOA. The draft Sports Bill is not clear on the role of SOAs.

“The SOAs are an integral part of the sports ecosystem in the country. They nurture sports in the grassroots, arrange funds for sports, organise State Olympic Games, National Games. How can they not have a place on the high table in a federal structure?” Sumariwalla, the Athletics Federation of India president, told HT.

Sumariwalla gave his inputs at the stakeholders’ consultation meeting with the union sports ministry on the National Sports Governance Bill. A vice-president of World Athletics says bringing in such a legislation is a positive move from the government, but adds: “We just need to find a way to make it robust and not turn it into a monster.”

“We need to get over the fear of the IOC Charter. The Sports Code is part of the IOA constitution which means the IOC has accepted it. There are several positives in the bill, and I feel we need to include many other things like SOAs, School Games Federation, AIU (Association of Indian Universities), over-age issues, betting, Sports Control Boards, sports NGOs, to make a robust legislation.”

He has suggested that the contentious restriction in age and tenure needs to be lifted so that Indian administrators can get elected in international bodies and become a voice of India.

“We’ve to have people in international federations so that they can have a say in decision making and push India’s case. The age and tenure restriction is bringing early retirement for sports officials. Is there any age limit to become President of India? Then why so for sports officials?”

Forming a Sports Regulatory Board of India (SRBI) doesn’t mean power will be centralised. “It is a good move provided the board (composition) is properly formed.” A dedicated sports tribunal will help free sports administration from court cases and boost governance.

A new sports legislation is very important because as per a court order, Sports Code is applicable to IOA and every national federation, state and district level association, which is “draconian”, he says. “It has created a situation where soon there will be no sports administrators left in districts and states, and at national level.”