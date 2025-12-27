Top stars, young guns push limits at Nationals This year, more than 16,000 shooters are participating across the three categories of rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines New Delhi: The Karni Singh Shooting Range here is teeming with shooters, parents and their coaches. The 68th National Shooting Championships (pistol and shotgun) is in full swing, while the competition for rifle shooters is taking place in Bhopal.

This year, more than 16,000 shooters are participating across the three categories of rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, with events running through the entire month up to the first week of January. The most fascinating part is the sheer number of top shooters turning up for the Nationals despite the hectic season that has gone by, not only bringing high-level competition to the field but also positively encouraging the younger lot.

From Olympic medallists Manu Bhaker and Swapnil Kusale, world championships medallist Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Olympians Arjun Babuta and Vijayveer Sidhu, seasoned Anjum Moudgil and Rahi Sarnobat, to rising star Suruchi Phogat, everyone has assembled at the shooting Nationals. The atmosphere at the ranges is terrific, and upcoming shooters are fearlessly mingling with the champion shooters.

Babuta calls it bouncing off ideas. “I really like the energy of young shooters. They have fresh ideas; they talk about new techniques. Engaging with them gives me a peek into their mindset. It really surprised me at the Nationals that so many shooters came to me and wanted to know about my experience,” says Babuta.

“It makes me feel good that they look up to me. It’s a mutual sharing of ideas. Those who are in the team realise we have to be on our toes. The domestic competitions are tough and collectively we push each other to get better. At the end of the day, shooting is a sport where each one of us is following our individual process on the lane.”

Indian shooting has been on an upward curve since the Paris Olympics, which fetched three medals. The ISSF World Championships last month was India’s most successful ever, with seven medals in Olympic disciplines.

“The youngsters can learn so much from someone like Manu,” says experienced Rahi. “You see how consistent she has been over the years, which is very difficult in pistol shooting. It comes from following a strict discipline,” says the multiple-time World Cup medallist and 2018 Asian Games champion.

With domestic competitions, selection trials and international tournaments, shooters need to find time to recover from the hectic schedule. They now have more clarity about how they want to approach the season, and year-long plans are made much ahead. “The Nationals were a training ground for me and I was just enjoying myself. I will gradually increase my intensity starting with the selection trials in February,” says Babuta.

For the youngsters rubbing shoulders with the established names, it is a chance to showcase their talent. On Friday, Suraj Sharma of Madhya Pradesh beat a stellar senior field winning the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol title beating the likes of Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh among others.

“When you have Olympians and elite shooters competing, it helps you give your best in front of them,” says the 18-year-old Suraj.

In the 10m air rifle, another relative newcomer, Himanshu Dhillon set a new national record, scoring a high of 634.5 points. It shows that established names can’t afford to drop their guard through the season.

Samrat Rana broke into the senior national team this year and calmly went on to shoot a world championship title in 10m air pistol, emerging as the biggest surprise of the year. The intense competition at the domestic level is preparing them to cope with the pressures of international level.