Manika Batra.&nbsp;(PTI)
TTFI forms inquiry panel to probe Manika Batra's 'match-fixing' allegations against Soumyadeep Roy

  • Manika had alleged that Roy, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, had asked her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers in March and that is one of the reasons why she did not take his help during her singles campaign at Tokyo Olympics.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:21 PM IST

Table Tennis Federation of India on Saturday formed a five-member inquiry panel to probe star player Manika Batra's match-fixing allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy.

TTFI-vice president Chiranjib Choudhuri has been named the chairman of the inquiry panel which has to submit its report within six weeks. Janendra Jain and Parth Goswami are the two lawyers in the panel while Yashpal Rana is the other member.

The decision was taken at TTFI's executive meeting that took place virtually.

The Indian team for the upcoming Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha will be announced on September 16, said TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee after the meeting.

He reiterated only those who have taken part in the ongoing national camp will be eligible for selection. Manika has not reported for the camp so far.

