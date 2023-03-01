Home / Sports / Others / Watch Jaren Jackson Jr's emphatic dunk over Anthony Davis during Lakers clash

Watch Jaren Jackson Jr's emphatic dunk over Anthony Davis during Lakers clash

Published on Mar 01, 2023 08:12 PM IST

Jaren Jackson Jr. versus Anthony Davis was arguably the most enticing matchup heading into the game between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies goes to the basket against Troy Brown Jr. #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at FedExForum.(Getty Images via AFP)
In a highly-anticipated matchup, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Anthony Davis went head-to-head during the LA Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies game. With LeBron James out due to injury, all eyes were on Jackson Jr. to handle the primary job of guarding Davis.

The two stars put on a show throughout the game, but it was Jackson Jr. who stole the spotlight in the fourth quarter. With the Grizzlies trying to extend their lead, John Konchar missed a shot due to Davis’ presence. But Jackson Jr. came flying in for an emphatic follow-up dunk over Davis, bringing the crowd to its feet and pushing the Grizzlies to a 121-109 victory.

Although Davis had an impressive 28-point, 19-rebound, and 5-block performance, he will need to step up as a leader with James out for the next few weeks. The Lakers are currently in the 12th spot in the Western Conference and need Davis to galvanize the team if they hope to secure a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Jackson Jr. continues to impress in his first All-Star season, displaying elite defense and solid offense. His stunning dunk over Davis is sure to be a highlight of the season and solidifies his status as a rising star in the NBA.

