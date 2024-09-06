Aryna Sabalenka teases New York crowd again. Says, ‘Cheering for me now? It's too late' after entering US Open final

Trust Aryna Sabalenka to win matches and the crowd. A day after promising "drinks" to the New York crowd if they support her in the US Open 2024 semi-final against home favourite Emma Navarro, the World No.2, following her win against the 13th-seeded American, teased packed Arthur Ashe Stadium by saying their cheers came "a bit too late". Arya Sabalenka teases New York crowd again. Says, ‘Cheering for me now? It's too late' after entering US Open final

Sabalenka beat Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) to advance to her second consecutive US Open final on Friday. She is the first to do the same since the legendary Serena Wiliams in 2019.

"Guys, now you're cheering for me. Wow. It's a bit too late," Sabalenka said when she was asked to describe her feelings of entering the final.

"It really means a lot and even though you guys were supporting her still I had the goose bumps for you cheering. It was an incredible atmosphere."

Sabalenka will face either Jessica Pegula of the United States or the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final. She added: "I don't really care who I face in the final because today was a good test of the crowd cheering for my opponent and even if it is gong to be Pegula, I don't care. I'm ready to face whoever."

Navarro, playing in her first semi-final at the majors, went down fighting, however, when she clawed her way back from 3-5 down in the second set to take her chances in a tiebreak.

Sabalenka sent down 34 winners to the 13 of the 23-year-old American in the tie.

The Florida-based Belarusian, runner-up to Coco Gauff of the US in New York last year, called on her raw power to secure the first set, nullifying Navarro's smart use of the angles.

Although an early break was cancelled out by the American, the 26-year-old edged ahead again in the sixth game before securing the opener on the back of 16 winners, twice as many as Navarro.

Sabalenka stretched to a 3-2 lead with a break in the second set with Navarro having to fend off more break points to avoid slipping to a 2-5 deficit.

That breathed new life into her challenge and she broke Sabalenka when her rival served for the match, pulling level for 5-5.

She even enjoyed a mini-break in the tiebreak before Sabalenka stormed back for victory.