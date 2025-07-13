Karki career hopes rise despite Wimbledon boys final loss

Mumbai: The Karki family’s first glimpse of tennis came in 1984 when they purchased their first television set. Ronit Karki in the boys' singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (AP)

“When my dad switched it on for the first time, the first thing that showed up was Martina Navratilova lifting the Wimbledon trophy,” recalled Trilok Karki, talking to HT. “Maybe it was a sign of something to come.”

On Sunday, the youngest member of the Karki family, 17-year-old Ronit, was on TV screens. Competing on Court No.1 at the All England Club, the American of Indian origin finished runner-up in the junior boys Wimbledon Championship, losing 6-2, 6-3 to Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria.

“I’m super grateful to be here. I would have never expected to make it this far considering I was playing qualifiers a week ago,” Ronit said during the trophy presentation ceremony. “It was an amazing experience.”

The youngest child of Trilok and Kanchan, software engineers who emigrated to the US from Mumbai in 2001, junior world No.52 Ronit had made his way through the qualification round. But in the main draw he beat junior world No.11 Yannik Alexandrescou of Romania, No.9 Jack Kennedy of the USA, Poland’s world No.16 Alan Wazny, and No.10 Alexander Vasilev of Bulgaria in the semi-final.

Ronit became the fifth qualifier to reach the Wimbledon final and was looking to follow in the footsteps of Samir Banerjee, another American of Indian descent who won the junior boys title in 2021.

The way Ronit played and performed this week, defying expectations, is likely to change the path drawn for him.

“Ronit is going to 12th grade, and college tennis will start after that,” said Trilok. “He’s committed to go to Stanford University next year.

“This is his last year of junior tennis. We have to figure out the path for him after the US Open. But after this week, we kind of need to go back to the drawing board and readjust his schedule.”

Born in New Jersey, Ronit trains at former pro player Jay Gooding’s academy in Florida. Standing at 5-foot-10, he is not the biggest of servers, but is strong on the return. He’s quick across the baseline and enjoys making forays to the net.

It’s still early days in his development, but this run to the final at Wimbledon will give him a boost as he slowly makes his way to the professional circuit.