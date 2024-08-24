 Roger Federer's former coach Peter Lundgren dies | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Roger Federer's former coach Peter Lundgren dies

AFP |
Aug 24, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Roger Federer's former coach Peter Lundgren died at the age of 59, as confirmed by his family.

Former Swedish tennis player Peter Lundgren, who also coached Roger Federer early in the Swiss player's career, has passed away at the age of 59, his family said Friday. "One of the best has unfortunately left us far too soon," his son Lukas Lundgren wrote on Facebook.

Roger Federer with Peter Lundgren.
Roger Federer with Peter Lundgren.

Lundgren was part of the wave of Swedish tennis players in the 1980s that followed in the wake of icon Bjorn Borg, playing alongside the likes of Mats Wilander and Stefan Edberg.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic sports watch worth 21 lakhs, this is what Tom Cruise, Roger Federer wore on their wrists

"Peter Lundgren was a wonderful person with a big heart and a lot of humour," Borg told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

"He was loved by all. He'll be missed in the tennis world."

Lundgren won three ATP titles and was ranked 25th in the world at the peak of his career. After hanging up his racquet, he went on to coach Federer for four years, helping the Swiss superstar win 10 ATP titles and his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Tennis News / Roger Federer's former coach Peter Lundgren dies
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On