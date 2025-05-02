GTA 6 release delayed, company says it will now be out on...

The much-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which was earlier expected to release in 2025, will now come out in May 2026. The makers, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., said they are giving the team more time to finish the game properly. This news caused the company’s shares to drop by 10%, their biggest fall in over two years. GTA 6 has already missed a few earlier deadlines.

It was supposed to be the biggest game release of 2025, but now fans will have to wait, as confirmed by Take-Two in a new statement, as cited by Bloomberg report.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said,“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.”

The statement adds, “While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.”

Rockstar statement

The Rockstar site has shared the announcement of delay on their official site as well. The statement reads, “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

The statement adds, “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

Grand Theft Auto V sold around 210 million copies

GTA is very important for Take-Two’s business. Grand Theft Auto V has sold around 210 million copies and is the second best-selling game ever, just after Minecraft. It has made about $9 billion since it came out, according to earlier reports.

Even though GTA VI is delayed, Take-Two said they still expect strong sales in 2026 and 2027. They also have other big games coming this year, like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country, which are expected to do well.

Some experts say the delay won’t hurt the company in the long term.

Michael Pachter from Wedbush Securities said: “When Grand Theft Auto VI comes in, it will easily be 50% profit. People are reacting negatively, but the delay means they’re generating the same amount of money, just maybe half a year later.”

So far, Rockstar Games has only shared a teaser trailer for GTA VI, showing the game is set in a made-up version of Miami. Reports say it will have two main characters, based on the criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde. Rockstar has also told its writers to avoid jokes that target transgender people and other minority groups — something that earlier games were often criticised for.

GTA VI has been in development since 2014, but serious work began after Red Dead Redemption II was released in 2018. That game took a lot of effort and long hours. Since then, Rockstar has changed some top staff and promised better working conditions. A big leak in 2022, which showed early footage of the game, also caused delays.

Matthew Ball, CEO of Epyllion, said there could be many reasons for the delay, such as needing more time to polish the game, adding more content, or changing the launch plan. He said Rockstar might also release GTA VI’s online mode closer to the full game’s launch this time.