‘Its Mike Vrabel’s baby…': Why Jason Whitlock made this bombshell Dianna Russini claim

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal has taken another sudden turn. The latest bombshell comment came from sports columnist Jason Whitlock during an episode of Fearless with Jason Whitlock, where he discussed the now-viral boat cruise footage involving the NFL reporter and the New England Patriots head coach. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during an NFL football practice, Saturday, May 9, 2026, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/CJ Gunther) (AP)

Viral Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini video The TMZ released a clip allegedly showed Vrabel and Russini together on a boat ride while the former Athletic reporter was reportedly seven months pregnant.

Jason Whitlock was quick to make explosive claim about boat ride footage While discussing the clip, he suggested he believed Russini was carrying Vrabel’s child during the outing.

“That’s gotta be Vrabel’s baby. Because no man is going to hang out with a seven/eight-month pregnant woman unless she’s carrying his baby,” Whitlock said.

He continued: “Again, when Vrabel is walking towards her or behind her or whatever, that picture right there, she turns around, and she’s pregnant. Again, just think for yourself as a man, if that’s not your baby, it’s like I’m doing a little secret rendezvous with a woman who’s carrying another man’s baby."

Former coach Jason Brown, who was alos a part of the show, interrupted Whitlock and responded: “That’s the walk of a baby daddy. I’m telling you as one.”

Whitlock later questioned whether the controversy could impact Vrabel’s future with the New England Patriots. “All right. Is that the walk of a guy that can continue to be the head coach of the New England Patriots?” Whitlock asked.

Jason Brown says Vrabel should step away Brown also discussed the possible impact the controversy could have on Vrabel’s NFL coaching career. According to Whitlock’s social media post summarizing the discussion, Brown believed the situation had escalated to the point where resignation may be the best option for the Patriots coach.

“@RealCoach_JB thinks the Mike Vrabel/Dianna Russini scandal has gotten to the point where Vrabel should resign. If he doesn’t get out now, he risks being fired in season and never coaching again because of this.”