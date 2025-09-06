In their opener last season, the Denver Broncos went on the road and played in a hostile environment, losing to the Seattle Seahawks, but coach Sean Payton said he found out everything he needed to know about rookie quarterback Bo Nix that day. Titans temper expectations as Cam Ward era begins at Broncos

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan can only hope for a similar sense of calm after 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward makes his debut at Denver on Sunday.

"We don't need him to do anything super-human," Callahan said before practice Wednesday. "We just need him to play good football and need the guys around him to play well for him."

Ward played seven drives across Tennessee's three preseason games, completing 10 of 19 passes for 145 yards. He ended the exhibition season by leading a 13-play touchdown drive in the first half of the team's win over the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 22.

Even had Will Levis who started most of last year as Tennessee went 3-14 to earn the chance to take Ward with the first overall pick stayed healthy, it's likely he would have been QB2. But Levis' shoulder injury, which he sustained last year, has landed him on injured reserve for the season.

It will be Ward backed up by Brandon Allen and former Broncos starter Trevor Siemian carrying the hopes of Titans fans for a more respectable showing in 2025. While all the usual caveats about rookie quarterbacks apply, Tennessee can take a quick peek at the other sideline if it wants to feel optimistic that Ward can lead an instant turnaround.

Nix was drafted 12th overall last year out of Oregon and quickly matured into what Denver believes is its long-term solution under center. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions while adding 430 yards and four scores on the ground to lead the team into the AFC playoffs.

If Nix can avoid the sophomore jinx, the Broncos might be able to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Denver returns every starter in its offensive line, a rarity in today's NFL, and its defensive line.

"They've played together for multiple years," Nix said, "so communication's going to be really high. It's going to be comfortable. Guys are going to know and understand movements. We'll be able to adjust on the fly with some things. We all know what it means."

The case can be made that the Broncos' defense will offer Ward as tough a matchup as any rookie quarterback has dealt with in a while. Denver led the league with a franchise-best 63 sacks last year and the Tennessee offensive line of late hasn't been confused with the franchise's great O-lines of 25 years ago.

Don't be surprised if the Titans try to establish running back Tony Pollard, one of their few bright spots last year with 1,079 rushing yards and 41 receptions. If Pollard has a good game, it might take some pressure off Ward.

"I think Tennessee took me for a reason," he said. "I'm capable of throwing the ball and leading the offense to score a lot of points."

The Titans own a 25-18-1 lead in the all-time series, including a 17-10 win three years ago in their most recent matchup.

Tennessee cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who had a knee procedure in May, is listed as questionable and said he can play on a "pitch count." Rookie running back Kalel Mullings is questionable and safety Kevin Winston Jr. is doubtful.

The Broncos ruled out tight end Nate Adkins , new linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.