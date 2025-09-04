Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
15 years later… Apple finally gets Instagram app for iPads

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 08:57 am IST

The Instagram app is finally rolling out to iPad users with a new multi-column layout and greater focus on Reels.

After WhatsApp compatibility for iPads, Meta finally announced a dedicated Instagram app for iPads. While it took quite a long time for the social media app to be compatible, but now iPad users can now finally download the Instagram app via App Store. Similar to iPhones, the iPad version of Instagram also includes all the things we could expect, such as stories, feed, direct messages, and others. However, the app emphasises more on Reels. When you access the Instagram app on an iPad, it will directly lead you to Reels, focusing more on entertaining content. Here’s everything you need to know about the dedicated Instagram app for iPads.

iPad users can finally install the Instagram app from the App Store.(Instagram )
Instagram app for iPad

A dedicated Instagram app for iPad has officially started to roll out in the App Store, bringing all the latest app features to a bigger screen. Earlier this year, Meta was reported to be working on the iPad version of the social media app, and now it's officially ready to install.

While the Instagram app on iPad will have all the features you can expect, but it has a greater focus on the reel section. Instagram post highlighted, “Now, when you open the app, you’ll drop into Reels, so you can get the entertaining content you love on a bigger screen.”

The iPad app also includes a new dedicated Following tab that will allow users to filter options. It will have three different sources: “All” will consist of posts and reels from accounts you follow, “Friends” will consist of content from people who follow you back, and “Latest” will show chronological posts and reels from accounts you follow.

In addition, it will include a multi-column layout, allowing easy access to multiple DMs, comments to display alongside the post, and more. While it was a much-awaited addition for the iPad experience, the Instagram app will only be compatible with iPads that support iPadOS 15.1 and later.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited.
