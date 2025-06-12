Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
8 trending laptops under 55000 for you from brands like HP, Asus and more

By Boudhaditya Sanyal
Jun 12, 2025 03:31 PM IST

Get a laptop under ₹55000 to get good value for money on your purchase. Check out the top models that we recommend in June 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

HP 15 Core i5 12th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/15.6 (39.6cm)/Silver/1.59 kg) fd0111TU Laptop

₹51,200

Best overall

Reliable processor

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

₹42,990

Reliable processor

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU

₹41,850

CHECK DETAILS

Thin & light

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS

₹45,990

Thin & light

Business laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00

₹47,990

Business laptop

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

₹44,990

CHECK DETAILS

Latest MS Office

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg

₹45,869

Latest MS Office

Most affordable

Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21 & McAfee 15 Month, Platinum Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg

₹39,609.55

Most affordable
Looking for a new laptop that balances price and performance without cutting corners? This list brings together 10 trending laptops under 55,000 from brands like HP, Asus, Lenovo and more. These machines handle everyday productivity, multitasking, and even light gaming with ease, while giving you reliable build quality and features that actually matter. 

Check out these trending laptops for you.
Check out these trending laptops for you.

Whether you're shopping for work, classes, or casual use, there’s something here that fits the bill. Skip the guesswork—we’ve filtered the noise to recommend models that deliver genuine value. Scroll through and pick the one that works for you.

This HP 15 laptop delivers solid everyday performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16 GB RAM. Whether you're juggling spreadsheets or streaming, it runs smoothly without lag. The 512 GB SSD ensures fast boots and quick access to files. The 15.6-inch FHD screen is sharp and easy on the eyes, while the backlit keyboard adds comfort during night use. Sleek, efficient, and ideal for work or study.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 12th Gen
RAM
16 GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Weight
1.59 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast performance with i5 + 16GB RAM

affiliate-tick

Sleek and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Backlit keyboard is a helpful touch

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on battery life

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for heavy gaming or editing

HP 15 Core i5 12th Gen (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/15.6 (39.6cm)/Silver/1.59 kg) fd0111TU Laptop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some users praise its speed, multitasking, and display clarity. Others complain about poor battery backup and frustrating service delays, especially when facing hardware issues.

Why choose this product?

You’re getting strong specs for under 55,000—ideal for students, professionals, and multitaskers who need a fast, capable machine without paying a premium. Just be mindful of after-sales support.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 pairs solid performance with great pricing. Powered by the Ryzen 7 5700U and 16 GB RAM, it handles daily tasks and multitasking with ease. The 512 GB SSD ensures fast boot-ups and file access. At just 1.6 kg, it's easy to carry, making it suitable for students and professionals alike. Despite the HD display, it’s a value-packed option in this price range.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch HD
Weight
1.6 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful Ryzen 7 processor

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable

affiliate-tick

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

HD screen, not Full HD

affiliate-cross

Limited for graphic-intensive tasks

affiliate-cross

Basic build quality

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users highlight its fast performance and affordability. Some wish for a sharper screen, but many agree it's a smart choice for budget-conscious users needing speed and portability.

Why choose this product?

This laptop stands out in the under 55,000 range for offering a Ryzen 7 chip and 16 GB RAM which is rare at this price. It’s a smart pick for everyday use and study.

This HP 15 laptop offers a solid mix of speed and efficiency. The Ryzen 5 7520U processor, paired with 16 GB DDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD, delivers smooth day-to-day performance. It’s fitted with a crisp Full HD display and backlit keyboard, making it ideal for students or professionals. While some users report setup and support issues, most find it reliable for the price.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare
Weight
1.59 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast RAM and SSD combo

affiliate-tick

Backlit keyboard and FHD display

affiliate-tick

Slim, lightweight build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Reported setup issues

affiliate-cross

No dedicated GPU

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some users are very satisfied with performance and pricing, calling it a smart buy. Others are frustrated by initial setup issues and poor customer service responses.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a well-specced laptop under 45,000 with fast memory, an FHD screen, and a clean design, this is a solid contender, provided you're comfortable with basic troubleshooting.

The 2023 ASUS Vivobook 15 strikes a balance between everyday utility and style. Powered by the latest 13th Gen i5 processor with 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it handles basic multitasking well. Its sleek design and fingerprint sensor add to the appeal. While some users praise its looks and performance, others report touchpad issues soon after purchase.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen)
RAM
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Weight
1.7 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Modern 13th Gen processor

affiliate-tick

Slim and stylish design

affiliate-tick

Fingerprint sensor for added security

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Touchpad issues reported

affiliate-cross

No dedicated GPU

affiliate-cross

Only 8GB RAM out of the box

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many find it stylish and fast, calling it a good value for students. But there are early complaints about erratic touchpad behaviour affecting usability.

Why choose this product?

If you're after a lightweight, good-looking laptop with a modern processor for studies or general work, the ASUS Vivobook 15 offers value, just be ready to test the touchpad thoroughly.

The Lenovo ThinkPad line has earned a reputation for being one of the most dependable choices in business laptops. The E14 stays true to this legacy with a dense chassis, precise keyboard, and military-grade durability. Its compact form factor makes it ideal for travel, while the WUXGA IPS display offers crisp visuals. With a responsive fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard, it balances performance, security, and comfort.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
RAM
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits
Weight
1.41 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Business-class build quality

affiliate-tick

Bright and sharp display

affiliate-tick

Compact and travel-friendly

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Average audio output

affiliate-cross

No dedicated GPU

affiliate-cross

Limited ports compared to premium models

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14 (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit/FPR/Office H&S 2021/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers call it a compact powerhouse for business use. They praise the display, build, and performance but wish the speakers were better.

Why choose this product?

ThinkPads are known for their durability, security, and comfortable typing. If you need a dependable laptop for productivity on the go, the E14 fits the bill.

Acer Aspire Lite with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 is a dependable pick for daily office tasks and students. With 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it offers smooth performance. Users appreciate its sleek metal body and Full HD display. Fast charging is a plus. However, sound output is underwhelming, and battery backup varies. Some units reportedly struggle without direct power, which could be a concern.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" Full HD
Body
Metal, Steel Gray

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Good for daily productivity

affiliate-tick

Fast charging supported

affiliate-tick

Sleek, metal design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Weak sound quality

affiliate-cross

Mixed battery reviews

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers say it's ideal for everyday use and office work, praising the performance and design. But poor audio and battery inconsistencies are common concerns.

Why choose this product? 

For under 55,000, it delivers solid specs in a premium-looking chassis. Great for those prioritizing performance and aesthetics for office or student use.

Dell’s Thin & Light laptop delivers a sturdy build and essential specs for everyday use. With 8 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and Intel's 12th Gen i5 processor, it handles basic tasks decently. It includes Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and 15 months of McAfee. But heat buildup, performance drops, and inconsistent battery life hold it back. Some users faced issues within months of purchase, raising durability concerns.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
RAM
8GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD
Weight
1.66kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comes with pre-installed Office

affiliate-tick

Spill-resistant keyboard

affiliate-tick

Sturdy build

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Heats up significantly

affiliate-cross

Mixed performance feedback

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reliable build and decent for basic use, but customers complain about heating, reduced speed over time, and some units failing after a few months.

Why choose this product?

If you want a no-frills Dell machine with essential software bundled, it covers the basics. Just don’t push it for heavy use.

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is a sleek, lightweight laptop that delivers solid everyday performance with its 13th Gen i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate offers smoother visuals, though screen reliability is a common concern. Sound quality and battery backup get a thumbs-up, with most users finding it worth the price for casual tasks and light work.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)
RAM
8GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits
Weight
1.62kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High refresh rate display

affiliate-tick

Good audio and battery backup

affiliate-tick

Great value for money

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Reported display malfunctions

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for heavy multitasking

affiliate-cross

Limited future-proofing

Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21 & McAfee 15 Month, Platinum Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Looks great and runs smoothly, but display issues bother some users. Battery holds up well, and sound quality gets frequent praise.

Why choose this product?

If you're looking for a budget-friendly Dell laptop with a fast screen and decent day-to-day performance, this one checks the right boxes, just keep the screen concerns in mind.

Do you need the laptop for office tasks, study, or creative work?

If your usage is basic (office, browsing, study), you can opt for an i3 or Ryzen 5. For multitasking or creative tools, go for i5 or Ryzen 7.

Is portability important for your daily routine?

If you’ll carry the laptop often, prioritize models under 1.6 kg with slim profiles. For mostly desk use, weight matters less—focus on performance and screen size.

Will you need good battery life throughout the day?

If you’re mobile all day, pick a laptop with at least 6–7 hours of battery backup. Read user reviews, some laptops overheat or drop power, despite official claims.

How much RAM and storage is ideal?

16 GB RAM with 512 GB SSD is the sweet spot for smooth multitasking and fast boot-up. If your needs are lighter, 8 GB RAM can still get the job done.

Top 3 features of the best laptops under 55000

ModelProcessorRAMStorageDisplay
HP 15 (i5 12th Gen)Intel Core i5-1235U16 GB512 GB SSD15.6' FHD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 (Ryzen 7 5700U)AMD Ryzen 7 5700U16 GB512 GB SSD15.6' HD
HP 15 (Ryzen 5 7520U)AMD Ryzen 5 7520U16 GB DDR5512 GB SSD15.6' FHD
ASUS Vivobook 15 (i5 13th Gen)Intel Core i5-1335U8 GB512 GB SSD15.6' FHD
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 (Ryzen 5 7530U)AMD Ryzen 5 7530U8 GB512 GB SSD14' WUXGA IPS
Acer Aspire Lite (i5 12th Gen)Intel Core i5-1235U16 GB512 GB SSD15.6' FHD
Dell 15 Thin & LightIntel Core i5-1235U8 GB512 GB SSD15.6' FHD
Dell Inspiron 3530 (i3 13th Gen)Intel Core i3-1305U8 GB512 GB SSD15.6' FHD, 120Hz

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

