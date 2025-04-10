After iPhone Fold, Apple could launch foldable iPad next year- All details

The foldable smartphone market has seen an exponential growth with several Chinese brands bringing competitive folding devices. While Samsung will be launching its 7th generation of foldables this year, Apple is still building plans. Earlier, the Cupertino-based tech giant was facing difficulties with foldable screens, now the company is expected to launch two foldable devices in 2026. This means Apple may bring a foldable iPhone and iPad, finally joining the race. While we have come across several rumours surrounding the iPhone Fold, new information surrounding the foldable iPad has recently surfaced over the internet. Therefore, know what Apple has planned for its 2026 foldable launch. Know when Apple could launch its first-ever foldable device.(Philippe Huguen/AFP)

Also read: iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass’ supplier

Foldable iPad is in line to launch in 2026

Back in August 2024, Analyst Jeff Pu shared his enthusiasm for two Apple foldables by 2026. Now, in a new report, the Analyst has again highlighted the working of iPhone Fold and iPad Fold. As of now, it is being suggested that Apple could launch an iPhone Fold with a 7.8-inch main foldable screen and an iPad Fold with an 18.8-inch screen. Both devices are expected to go into mass production by the fourth quarter of 2026. If the speculation is true, then this looks like a bold move, launching two foldables in a year. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt.

Also read: iPhone Fold launch set for 2026? 5 key details you should not miss

While there is a certainty for the iPhone Fold launching next year, analyst Mark Gurman showcases doubts over the iPad Fold launching in 2026. As of now, it is expected that Apple has plans for the same, but it may not launch the foldable iPad until 2028. Therefore, this collision of thoughts brings uncertainty to Apple’s plans. Now, we can only wait and look forward to Apple’s foldable journey.

iPhone Fold: What we know so far

Based on a recent report, Apple has reportedly achieved the crease-free display technology for the iPhone Fold. It has also finalised components with suppliers, and they will likely go into production by the second half of the year. It is also rumoured that the iPhone Fold could feature a 5.49-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch main foldable display. Therefore, by the end of next year or early 2027, Apple could introduce its first-ever folding device after years of making.

Also read: Trump tariffs could skyrocket iPhone prices by 40%: Here’s how much it may impact your pockets