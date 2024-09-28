Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung to Apple, get up to 55% off on tablets

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Amazon’s festive sale is now live for everyone during which buyers can grab amazing deals on products across several categories and brands. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, several buyers plan to upgrade their electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, home appliances, or other gadgets as Amazon provides massive discounts. Therefore, if you are also looking for a new electronic item then now is the best time to get it at a reasonable price. Grab huge discounts on tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Pexels)

This year, Amazon is providing up to 55% discounts on top tablet models from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others. To help you pick the right one, we have curated a list of popular tablet models and they are also available at a huge discounted price.

Tablets to buy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Apple iPad (10th Generation): If are someone who multitasks and loves art, then Apple iPad Gen 10 could be the right choice as it offers several unique features. The iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip enabling it to get things done without any hassle. It supports Apple Pencil for easy accessibility and offers all-day battery life. Currently, the Apple iPad Gen 10 is available at just Rs.29999. Buyers can also get additional discounts using bank offers.

Also read: iPhone 13 around Rs.40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+: The tablet on the list is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ which is known for its powerful performance and advanced features. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Processor for uninterrupted work. It features an 11.0-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and It also has an 8 MP AF rear camera. During Amazon sale 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is available at a 39% discount with a sale price of Rs.16999.

Xiaomi Pad 6: Another feature-filled tablet is the Xiaomi Pad 6 which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It features an 11-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2.8K Resolution. The Xiaomi Pad 6 also comes with a 13MP Rear Camera and an 8MP front camera. Originally, the tablet is priced at Rs.41999, however, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.22999.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ available at huge discounts during Amazon Great India Festival: Check details

HONOR Pad X8a: The next tablet on the list is the new HONOR Pad X8a which comes with an 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 400nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Now, the HONOR Pad X8a is available at a 55% discount due to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

OnePlus Pad 2: The OnePlus Pad 2 is one of the powerful tablets that offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor to carry out all the heavy tasks. It features a 12.1-inch 2K IPS LDC display with Dolby Vision and a 144Hz refresh rate. Now, the OnePlus Pad 2 is available at a discounted price on Amazon. It is originally priced at Rs.47999, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.40999.

Honor Pad 9: This is another performance centric tablet that is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Honor also offers a free Bluetooth Keyboard to make tasks more easier. Now, the Honor Pad 9 is available at a 43% discount on Amazon.