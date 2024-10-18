Celebrate a joyous Diwali with these fun games and toys; Exciting games toech light up your festivities

Diwali is all about puja, lights, sweets, snacks, fire crackers, and of course, the fun that comes thereafter. If you happen to enjoy a game of cards after the celebrations, then this article is worth giving a read. So, whether you are throwing a Diwali party at your place for your friends or relatives or want to enjoy an after party game with your best pals, here are some of the popular and modern games you can try playing. Diwali games for the celebration

Traditional games like cards (Teen Patti and Rummy) are especially popular, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune, as they are believed to attract wealth and luck. Board games such as Snakes and Ladders or Ludo are also enjoyed by people of all ages, fostering joyful competition and laughter. In some regions, dice games and even tambola (bingo) are part of the celebration. These games not only entertain, but also strengthen bonds, adding an element of fun and togetherness to the festival of lights.

In this article, we have curated a list of all the exciting games and toys that you can play with your friends and family to enjoy the festival to the fullest.

Diwali family time is incomplete without the Monopoly board game. This game can be a great choice if you wish to spend quality family time after the hectic Diwali celebrations. Additionally, your kids would also learn the value and usage of money. Monopoly Super Electronic Banking Board Game takes the classic Monopoly experience to a whole new level with touchless banking technology. Players use electronic bank cards to make transactions, keeping track of their wealth with ease. Featuring properties, chance cards, and digital transactions, this updated version speeds up the game while adding modern flair. Players can earn rewards and use unique advantages tied to their cards, making each game dynamic and unpredictable. Perfect for family game nights, this fast-paced edition brings fun and competition with a modern twist.

SHASN is a gripping political strategy board game where players become politicians, making crucial decisions to shape the course of an election. Set in a democratic landscape, players must form alliances, manage resources, and navigate ideological choices to win over voters. Every decision carries consequences, forcing players to balance personal ambition with public welfare. With real-world political dilemmas, SHASN encourages strategic thinking, negotiation, and persuasion skills. It's perfect for those who love complex, thought-provoking games that mirror real-life political scenarios. Suitable for 3 to 5 players, SHASN offers endless replay value and competitive intrigue.

Chocozone 16 Inch Table Top Roulette Game Adult Game:

Bring the excitement of a casino night to your home with the Chocozone 16-Inch Table Top Roulette Game. This compact, easy-to-set-up roulette set is perfect for parties, game nights, or gatherings. Featuring a high-quality roulette wheel, 16-inch diameter board, and chips, this game offers an authentic gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a beginner, this roulette set guarantees fun for adults looking to enjoy a classic casino game in a relaxed setting. Challenge your friends and test your luck with this engaging and entertaining roulette game.

Clue Conspiracy is an exciting twist on the classic Clue murder mystery game. In this cooperative edition, players work together to solve a thrilling conspiracy. Each player is an investigator with unique skills, and they must collaborate to uncover secrets, gather evidence, and thwart an elaborate criminal plot before time runs out. With complex layers of storytelling and multiple possible outcomes, Clue Conspiracy offers an immersive experience for mystery lovers. Perfect for group play, this game encourages teamwork, deduction, and strategy. Great for players aged 10 and up who enjoy suspenseful board games.

The OLD SCHOOL STATION Atom Mini Game Box offers a nostalgic gaming experience with an impressive library of classic video games. Featuring HD output, this super console is preloaded with hundreds of retro games spanning multiple platforms, bringing timeless fun right to your TV. The compact, portable design makes it easy to plug and play anywhere. Whether you’re reliving childhood memories or discovering old-school gems for the first time, this game box is perfect for gamers of all ages. It’s an excellent choice for retro enthusiasts and casual gamers alike.

Gutter Games presents The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges, a hilarious party game guaranteed to bring fun and laughter to any gathering. Players face off in outrageous head-to-head challenges that test their speed, dexterity, and creativity. From balancing acts to silly stunts, each challenge is zanier than the last. With easy-to-follow instructions and minimal setup, this game is perfect for players of all ages. Whether it’s family game night, a birthday party, or a friendly get-together, The Bonkers Battle of Wacky Challenges promises endless entertainment and unpredictable fun.



The WISHKEY Adult Casino Style Poker Chips Set is a premium set designed for poker enthusiasts who want to enjoy an authentic casino experience at home. Featuring high-quality poker chips with a professional feel, this set includes everything you need for a thrilling poker night, from chips to cards and a dealer button. The chips are designed to replicate the weight and look of real casino chips, making the game more immersive and exciting. Perfect for poker nights with friends, this set is a must-have for any poker fan or aspiring card shark.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with the Big Dot of Happiness Happy Diwali Bingo Cards. This festive bingo game is perfect for bringing family and friends together during Diwali celebrations. The colourful cards feature traditional Diwali symbols, adding a cultural touch to the classic game. Easy to play and fun for all ages, this bingo set makes an excellent addition to any Diwali party, providing entertainment and joy. With vibrant designs and easy-to-read numbers, it’s a delightful way to create lasting memories during this festive season.

Pictionary Air™ takes the classic drawing and guessing game to new heights with interactive technology. Using the special air pen, players draw images in mid-air while their teammates watch the drawings appear on their smart devices or TV screens. The game combines creativity, quick thinking, and fun with a digital twist, making it perfect for family gatherings or parties. Pictionary Air™ encourages interaction and laughter as players attempt to guess wild and wacky drawings. It’s easy to set up, offers hours of entertainment, and is suitable for ages 8 and up.

Indic Roots Ramayana Game is an engaging and educational board game that brings the epic tale of Ramayana to life. Players embark on a journey through ancient India, reliving key events from the Ramayana as they work together to complete challenges and quests. The game combines strategy, cooperation, and storytelling, making it a great way for families and friends to explore Indian mythology while having fun. Suitable for players of all ages, the Ramayana Game offers a unique way to learn about one of India's greatest epics in an interactive and entertaining format.

Celebrate the holiday spirit with the Michael Storrings Christmas Market 1000-Piece Puzzle. This beautifully illustrated puzzle captures the festive charm of a bustling European Christmas market, complete with twinkling lights, cosy stalls, and joyful shoppers. Each piece is precision-cut for a seamless fit, ensuring hours of satisfying puzzling. Ideal for puzzle enthusiasts and holiday lovers alike, this puzzle offers a relaxing way to unwind during the festive season. Perfect for solo play or family bonding, the completed puzzle makes a lovely display during the holidays.

The AASA Wooden Big Foosball table brings classic tabletop soccer fun to your home. Crafted from durable wood with a sleek design, this foosball table offers smooth gameplay and lasting enjoyment for players of all ages. Whether you're competing in a fast-paced match with friends or enjoying a casual game with family, this foosball table provides endless entertainment. Its sturdy construction ensures stability, while the easy-to-grip handles make manoeuvring the players a breeze. Perfect for game rooms or family gatherings, this foosball table promises hours of excitement.

Funskool’s The Original Sequence Game is a strategy-based card game that combines elements of poker and board games for a thrilling challenge. Players compete to form sequences of five chips in a row on the board by matching cards from their hand with spaces on the grid. It’s a game of strategy, skill, and a little luck that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. With easy-to-follow rules and endless strategic possibilities, Sequence is perfect for family game nights, offering hours of fun and friendly competition.

The Funskool Jenga Tube Pack is a portable version of the classic Jenga game, where players take turns removing wooden blocks from a tower and balancing them on top. The aim is to keep the tower standing as long as possible without causing it to tumble. With its compact tube packaging, this edition is easy to store and transport, making it perfect for on-the-go fun. Suitable for players of all ages, this game is a great addition to family gatherings, parties, or game nights, offering hours of suspense and laughter.

Dring Pong puts a wild spin on the classic game of beer pong, adding quirky rules and unexpected challenges. Players take turns bouncing or tossing ping pong balls into cups, but with a twist—each cup comes with a new, wacky rule that could change the game. Perfect for parties and gatherings, this game encourages fun, spontaneity, and laughter, making it an instant hit at any event. Easy to set up and endlessly entertaining, Dring Pong offers a hilarious and unpredictable take on the original game, designed for adults looking for a fun challenge.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Diwali gifting ideas; shop now!

Amazon Sale 2024 4 PM Deals: Bring home joy this Diwali with great Diwali gifts like appliances, gadgets, and home decor

Step into the festive spirit with stylish handbags, chic watches, and trendy footwear that redefine your Diwali wardrobe

Great Indian Festival big reveal! Exclusive Diwali sale prices are LIVE NOW!

FAQs on Games and toys How are Diwali games connected to the festival? Diwali games, especially card games, are believed to bring luck and fortune. Playing games like cards and gambling is symbolic of honouring Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. It’s a tradition to indulge in such games, as winning is seen as a sign of prosperity for the year ahead.

What indoor games can children play during Diwali? Pictionary: A drawing game that encourages creativity, perfect for kids and adults alike. Treasure Hunt: Hide Diwali-themed items (diyas, sweets, coins) around the house and let kids find them. Memory Games: Using Diwali-related cards or images (diyas, crackers, sweets), you can create a memory game where kids flip and match pairs.

What are some Diwali-themed prizes or favours for game winners? Small decorative items like diyas, candles, or festive ornaments. Sweets, chocolates, or small gift hampers. Lakshmi coins or tokens of good luck. Personalized stationery or Diwali-themed accessories like bangles, keychains, etc.

Can digital or online games be part of Diwali celebrations? Absolutely! Virtual games such as online Tambola, Pictionary apps, or trivia games can be great for family members who can't join in person. Virtual card games can also be played over video calls, with platforms designed for multi-player online experiences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.