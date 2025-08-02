Friendship Day 2025: 5 Thoughtful tech gifts under 15000 to surprise your BFF

Friendship Day 2025 is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect chance to show appreciation for the friends who have been by your side always. If you want to impress your best friend with something tech-savvy yet practical, here we’ve carefully curated a list of five gadgets that are currently available at discounted prices on various e-commerce platforms. These tech gifts cater to different interests, from travel and music to fitness and health, ensuring you can find something that fits your friend’s lifestyle and personality. Rockstar Games may add age verification to GTA Online, starting in the UK, ahead of the GTA 6 release.(Pexels)

1. OPPO Pad SE

For friends who manage multiple tasks at once, the OPPO Pad SE offers a large 11-inch Eye-Care LCD display that works well for watching videos or working on shared projects like playlists or travel plans. The device includes Quad Speakers with Hi-Res audio, which offers clear sound for video calls or entertainment. It is equipped with a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, ensuring long usage without frequent recharging. The tablet also features Google Gemini AI, which offers smart tools such as instant translation and real-time search, which can be useful for keeping in touch across distances or planning trips together. The OPPO Pad SE starts at Rs. 13,999 and comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colour options.

2. Ambrane AerosynQ MagSurge Power Bank

The Ambrane AerosynQ MagSurge is a compact power bank with a 10,000mAh capacity. It supports wireless charging using MagSafe-style technology by attaching devices magnetically, delivering up to 15W wireless output. Wired fast charging is also available with a 22W Type-C port. Its lightweight design includes a folding stand for hands-free use during charging. Safety features include protection against overheating and short circuits. The power bank comes with smart LED indicators, BIS certification, and a 6-month warranty. It is priced at Rs. 2,299 on Amazon and is available in Golden and Purple colour options.

3. Honeywell Suono P400 Bluetooth Speaker

For friends who enjoy music while travelling, the Honeywell Suono P400 Bluetooth speaker offers a practical gift option. It has a 15W output and an IPX6 waterproof rating, suitable for outdoor use. The speaker features RGB lighting around the bass radiators, which helps enhance the listening experience with visual effects. It also offers up to 10 hours of continuous playback and contains a 78mm driver that delivers stereo sound with good clarity. The speaker is priced at Rs. 1,889 and comes in black colour.

4. Sharp FP-F40E-T Air Purifier

The Sharp FP-F40E-T air purifier uses a combination of passive filters (HEPA, Activated Carbon, and Pre-filter) and Sharp’s Plasmacluster Ion Technology. This technology releases positive and negative ions to clean the air and maintain moisture levels, preventing dryness. It is particularly useful in dry environments where typical air purifiers can dry out the air, which may cause skin irritation. Sharp FP-F40E-T Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 9,949.

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Instant Camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 instant camera is an ideal gift for friends who enjoy capturing memories. It prints photos immediately and features Close-up Mode and a built-in selfie mirror for easy self-portraits. This camera offers a simple and nostalgic way to preserve moments in physical form. The Instax Mini 41 is available for Rs. 8,999 on Amazon.