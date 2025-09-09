Google Gemini app finally gets the ‘most-requested’ feature…

Google is rolling out a new update for the Gemini app, which consists of one of the most requested features by users. As Gemini users, we know that the app enables users to upload files, images, and other types of media except audio files. Now, with the new update, Gemini app users will finally get to upload audio files on Android, iOS, and on the web. In addition to these features, Google has also increased the number of file uploads per prompt for free-tier users. Therefore, the app now brings greater support to Gemini app users. Google makes a crucial announcement surrounding the Gemini app update, AI Mode language support, and more.(Google)

Gemini app audio file support

Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, shared a post on X revealing audio file support on the Gemini app. This feature is said to be “#1 request” among the app users, and the app is finally bringing the feature to its users in Android, iOS, and on the web. The free-tier users can upload up to 10 minutes of audio and five prompts each day. Whereas the Google AI Pro or AI Ultra can upload audio files up to three hours.

In addition, the Gemini app will allow users to upload up to 10 files, irrespective of file formats, in a single prompt. Therefore, this will allow users to provide Gemini with greater context and a wider range of information to generate desired prompts.

Google Search update

In addition to the Gemini app update, Google is also bringing five new languages to Search’s AI Mode. Now, users will be able to type search queries in Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. The language support for AI Mode will be powered by the Gemini 2.5 model, bringing advanced AI capabilities. Google said, “With this expansion, more people can now use AI Mode to ask complex questions in their preferred language, while exploring the web more deeply.”