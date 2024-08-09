iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Key upgrades, design changes, new features and more

Apple iPhone 16 series is now just a month away from its speculated launch, which means the company will soon reveal the new flagship phones. Rumours and previous launch trends suggest that the Apple event may take place on September 10, 2024. However, we must wait for the official launch announcement to know what Apple has planned for this year. As the launch timeline is nearing, it’s the perfect time to review all the leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 series and see what upgrades are expected in comparison to last year’s iPhone 15 series. Check out the detailed specs and features comparison between iPhone 16 and iPhone 15.(X.com/SonnyDickson)

Earlier, we curated a detailed comparison between the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Now, let’s have a look at the difference between the vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 to know what upgrades and charges are expected.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

Design and display

Although vanilla iPhone models usually do not get many changes or design upgrades, this year the iPhone 16 is expected to feature new vertically placed camera lenses. Since the iPhone 13, Apple has been integrating the same square-shaped camera module with diagonally placed camera lenses and the flashlight. Now, with iPhone 16, we may get a pill-shaped camera module, with a flashlight placed alongside the lenses. This change will reportedly allow the cameras to capture spatial videos for the Vision Pro headset. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 mute button will be replaced with the new Action Button on iPhone 16. There are also speculations for the iPhone 16 to feature the new rumoured “Capture Button.” Apart from these minor changes, the sizes, USB-C port, IP68 rating, and other features are expected to remain the same as the iPhone 15.

In terms of display, the iPhone 16 is expected to retain the same 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the display is expected to be upgraded with new micro-lens technology that may improve the brightness capabilities and power consumption. On the display, will also get the Dynamic Island similar to the iPhone 15.

Camera

In terms of camera upgrades, the iPhone 16 cameras are expected to remain the same as the iPhone 15, since last year we already got a major boost from the 12MP main sensor to the 48MP sensor. Additionally, it will also feature a similar 12MP ultra-wide camera with no major upgrades, except the fact that it will have spatial recording capabilities. Additionally, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI), therefore, we may get some new AI-powered editing features.

Performance, software and battery

The iPhone 16 is expected to be powered by the new generation A18 chipset for improved performance and AI processor. Last year, the iPhone 15 was launched with the A16 Bionic chipset which launched with iPhone 14 Pro models. However, this year, Apple is integrating new chipsets for both the standard and the Pro iPhone 16 models. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 16 could be the first vanilla iPhone to use a 3nm processor. Additionally, iPhone 15 6GB RAM may also get an upgrade with 8GB RAM for effective AI processing.

The major upgrade of the iPhone 16 would be Apple Intelligence features, as the iPhone 15 is not eligible for AI due to hardware compatibility. Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 are slated to get the new iOS 18 update that packs new customisation features and new UI for several iPhone apps.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 may get an upgraded 3,561mAh battery from the iPhone 15’s 3,349mAh battery. Additionally, the charging speed may get a boost from 20W to 40W for wired charging and 15W to 20W for wireless charging.