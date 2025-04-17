iPhone 17 Pro renders leak upgraded camera design: Know what’s coming

The iPhone 17 series launch is now just a few months away, and fans are growing increasingly curious about what Apple has in store. This year, Apple is reportedly making some design changes to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which have been the subject of debate over the past few weeks. The iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly getting an expanded camera bar, which could significantly change the device’s appearance.(kanedacane tweets/X)

While tipsters have shared various rendered images of the devices, many focused on a bold new camera module featuring a dual-tone rear panel. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently dismissed these rumours, stating that Apple is not planning any major design changes. He also emphasised that the iPhone 17 Pro models will not feature a dual-tone rear panel and are expected to look similar to their predecessors.

Now, a new render of the iPhone 17 Pro has surfaced online, showcasing a more minimalist yet slightly refreshed design. The image highlights a single-tone rear panel, an expanded camera bar, triangular camera sensor alignment, and new placements for the LED flash and LiDAR scanner.

iPhone 17 Pro’s Redesigned Camera Bar

The iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly getting an expanded camera bar, which could significantly change the device’s appearance. While earlier rumours suggested a dual-tone design, Gurman remains sceptical, maintaining that Apple may stick to a more familiar look for this year’s Pro models.

A tipster known as @kanedacane on X (formerly Twitter) shared a fresh render of the iPhone 17 Pro, featuring a silver-toned rear panel along with the updated camera bar. Based on this leak, the device looks quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro in terms of camera sensor placement and rear panel finish.

These new design claims have received mixed reactions on social media, with some users still preferring the rumoured dual-tone design.

It’s still too early to draw conclusions about the final design of the iPhone 17 Pro. While the latest renders appear promising, we’ll have to wait until the official launch to see what design tweaks Apple has actually implemented.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to Expect

As of now, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to bring major performance and camera upgrades. The new models will reportedly be powered by the A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, promising significant improvements in AI capabilities, overall performance, and multitasking.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a vapour chamber cooling system, which could help address heating issues faced by users in previous models.