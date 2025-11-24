iPhone’s next big update to focus on these two things

Apple’s next major software release, iOS 27, is shaping up to be a very different kind of update, one that steps away from flashy redesigns and headline-grabbing features. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to shift its attention toward performance and stability, making iOS 27 a “Snow Leopard-style” release aimed at cleaning up years’ worth of software complexity. Apple is also preparing iOS 27 to support upcoming hardware shifts, including foldable iPhones and new Mac architectures.

This comes after a turbulent year in which Apple rolled out its biggest design overhaul in a decade with Liquid Glass, alongside rapid-fire feature updates across iOS, macOS, watchOS and more. While many users welcomed the visual refresh, a growing number have been vocal about bugs, glitches and declines in overall software reliability.

iOS 27: A back-to-basics update

Gurman reports that, for the first time since iOS 12, Apple engineers are combing through the operating system to identify code bloat, eliminate bugs and tune performance across the board. The goal is clear, make the software feel lighter, faster and more stable.

Apple is also preparing iOS 27 to support upcoming hardware shifts, including foldable iPhones and new Mac architectures. Like 2009’s Snow Leopard, which laid the groundwork for major leaps in future Mac generations, iOS 27 is expected to create a foundation for Apple’s next hardware era.

Users should not expect the “zero-new-features” marketing that accompanied the Snow Leopard release, however. Apple still intends to ship key additions, but the focus has narrowed to just two areas:

1. A bigger push into AI

Even with a performance-centric update, Apple can’t afford to pause its AI ambitions. iOS 27 is expected to introduce:

A new AI-powered health agent, likely tied to a subscription-based Apple Health+ service. Apple’s first AI-driven web search tool, which could reshape how users get information on the iPhone.

These additions follow the expected rollout of Apple’s upgraded Siri in iOS 26.4, which will rely on a private-cloud version of Google’s Gemini model built specifically to protect user data.

2. Under-the-hood performance improvements

Across devices, iOS 27 will prioritise:

Better system responsiveness Fewer bugs and crashes More efficient background processes Reduced animations and UI lag, especially on older models

Apple is also planning refinements to Liquid Glass, enterprise-focused upgrades and region-specific features for emerging markets.

A reset Apple users have been asking for

For years, many long-time Apple users have wished for a “no-nonsense” update focused purely on stability, something reminiscent of the famously smooth iOS 12. With iOS 27, Apple seems ready to deliver that course correction.

Whether the update ultimately earns a place alongside Snow Leopard in Apple’s history of “perfecting the basics” remains to be seen, but it’s clear the company is finally listening to calls for cleaner, faster and more reliable software.