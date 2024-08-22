List of iPhone models to support Apple’s iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence
At the June WWDC 2024 event, Apple showcased its latest operating system version, the iOS 18 with several new features, design changes, and AI enhancements. The OS has been in the testing phase for some time now and iPhone users are waiting for the official release. The biggest highlight of iOS 18 is Apple Intelligence which includes AI-powered features in several iOS apps such as Photos, Messages, Apple Voice assistant Siri, and more. However, the iOS 18 and its AI features are coming to only a few iPhone models. Here’s the list of all iPhone models to support iOS 18.
Apple iPhone models that will support iOS 18
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone SE (Gen 2)
Note that the upcoming iPhone 16 series and the expected iPhone SE model will also support the iOS 18 update.
iPhone models that will get Apple Intelligence with iOS 18 update
iPhone 15 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 16 (Expected)
iPhone 16 Plus (Expected)
iPhone 16 Pro (Expected)
iPhone 16 Pro Max (Expected)
iOS 18 release date
The iOS 18 public beta version was released in the month of July. Now, the final beta 7 version will be released soon and it is expected to be the final testing version before the official release. Now, it is expected that Apple will announce the rollout of the public iOS 18 version at the upcoming event in September. The announcement will likely come after the official debut of the speculated iPhone 16 series.
While the iOS 18 will be rolled out with new features and updates, however, the AI features will not be made available instantly to the public. Therefore, it is rumoured that Apple may gradually release AI features throughout the year.
IPhone users having the iPhone X or older models may want to consider buying a new model supporting the iOS 18. Note that any iPhone model supporting the A12 Bionic chipset or newer will support the iOS 18. However, the AI features will only be available to iPhone 15 Pro models and other upcoming iPhones.