Google's Pixel 7 has latest cameras for better night selfies, can ‘unblur’ photos | 10 top features

Technology giant Google on Thursday launched its latest of the flagship Pixel smartphone series with several high-end features. The launch of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones comes month after its rival Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at its ‘Far Out’ event.



Powered by the new Google Tensor G2 processor, Pixel 7 uses Google's state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and personal intelligence to make everyday phone activities more efficient like recording, streaming, translating and more.



Besides this, the Tensor G2 makes voice assistance on Pixel 7 even smarter, the technology giant said at the ‘Made By Google’ event in New York City. While Pixel 7 is worth $599 ( ₹49,198) while Pixel 7 Pro costs $899 ( ₹73,839).



Here are some of the top features of the new Google Pixel 7 smartphone.



1. The Google Pixel 7 has a certified TitanM2 security chip. The Tensor G2 gives the phone multiple layers of security and helps to keep personal data safe. Pixel 7's protected computing transforms how, when and where personal data is being processed to keep personal data safe.

2. It has a LiveTranslate feature to translate conversations. The smartphone is equipped with an assistant voice typing feature which types 2.5 times faster. It also auto-suggests relevant emojis. You can also read transcribed voice messages on messaging apps.



3. Pixel7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be the only smartphones with a VPN by Google One at no extra cost.



4. The Drops feature will give your smartphones access to new features and upgrades. It also has five years of security updates from Google.



5. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have a Face Unlock feature which help to open your phone in addition to the fingerprint reader.



6. The Call Screen feature auto-answers unknown numbers, ask who's calling and filters out spam. In case it is not a spam call, the smartphone will ring and give you useful information about calling.



7. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have an upgraded ultrawide front-facing camera, with a larger sensor for better night time selfies, stunning 4K videos and others.



8. You can even unblur your photos that have not been taken on Pixel 7, thanks to the Photo Unblur feature.



9. The 6.7-inch Pixel 7 Pro version has an additional zoom camera, better display and more memory than the 6.3-inch Pixel 7.



10. Google Pixel 7 smartphones have been made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium.

