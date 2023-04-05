May the Ninth Sister be with you! Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans spot a dark side twist

Respawn Entertainment's upcoming game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is generating a lot of excitement among fans ahead of its release at the end of April. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a major twist that Respawn must handle with care. Respawn might reintroduce the Ninth Sister in Jedi: Survivor

According to the game's official story trailer, the Ninth Sister, a brutal Inquisitor and corrupted Jedi Hunter in service of Darth Vader, may be making a return in the sequel. The character, who was last seen in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, only appears for a split second during a frame where Cal fends off an Imperial patrol gunship, but her imposing silhouette and glowing red lightsaber are unmistakable.

The return of the Ninth Sister raises several questions about how Respawn will reintroduce her into the story. The last time players saw her, she was defeated by Cal Kestis on the planet Kashyyyk and left gravely wounded. With the five-year time gap between the two games, it remains unknown how the Inquisitorius will catch up to Kestis this time around, and what role the Ninth Sister will play.

Despite the potential pitfalls of reintroducing a major character from a previous game, Respawn's history of deep storytelling means that fans are eagerly anticipating how the developer will handle this twist. One possibility is that the Ninth Sister may return as a more frightening, unrepentant antagonist who now has a personal vendetta against the Jedi. Kestis' previous encounter with the character was a pivotal moment that demonstrated his growth as a Jedi, so the Ninth Sister's return could serve as a test of his skills and resolve.

It's also possible that the Ninth Sister may have undergone cybernetic enhancements to compensate for her injuries, or that she may have adapted to become a more formidable opponent. Respawn will need to explain how the character has changed or adapted since her last appearance, and how she plans to exact her revenge against Kestis and the Mantis Crew.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises to deliver deeper gameplay systems and smoother combat, as well as an intriguing storyline that is shrouded in mystery before release. With the potential return of the Ninth Sister, fans are eagerly anticipating how Respawn will handle this major twist and elevate the sequel to new heights. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released on April 28 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.