Meta AI rolls out video editing tool: Change your outfit, backgrounds in seconds

Meta has recently launched a new feature in its Meta AI ecosystem, bringing advanced video editing capabilities to everyone. This new feature lets you instantly transform short videos using preset AI prompts. It is only working in limited regions, including the US and a couple of other regions. The new video editing tool is currently available for free use. Here’s how you can use this feature and transform your videos using Meta AI. Transform your videos instantly with the Meta AI video editing tool.(Meta)

Where to access this feature

The feature is currently available on the Meta AI app, Meta AI website and Meta’s new Edits video editing app. As mentioned earlier that the availability of this feature is limited to only a dozen countries, including the US.

Who is this feature for?

This feature is for people not familiar with advanced video editing tools who want to create fun videos for friends and family. Content creators can use this feature to enhance their videos by making them more engaging for their audience. And anyone without any video editing experience.

What is possible with Meta AI’s video editing feature?

It lets you edit short-form videos of up to 10 seconds

About 50 AI-powered preset prompts are available to transform your videos

You can change outfits, backgrounds, visual or lighting style and even weather effects.

No video editing experience required, works with prompts.

How to edit videos with Meta AI

Open the Meta AI app or website on your device. Select a short video of 10 seconds or smaller to upload. Browse and choose a preset from the list provided. Hit Generate and let it process the video. Once generated, the video can be posted on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more.

What’s next for the video editing tool in Meta AI?

Meta will also add the ability to use custom prompts for more personalised results. Longer videos will be possible to edit using this video editing tool later this year.