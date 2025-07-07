No more excuses: These free Gen AI courses will teach you everything from scratch

Understanding generative AI is more essential than optional. AI is shaping workflows, automating tasks, and creating new possibilities across industries. And yet, many still think learning AI means diving into math-heavy textbooks or writing complex code from scratch. That’s not the case any more. Free Gen AI courses to understand everything you are curious about.

Here’s a curated list of free and accessible courses (tried) that can genuinely help you understand and apply generative AI, no matter your background.

Why learning generative AI matters in 2025

AI is now baked into everyday tools like Google Docs, Canva, Photoshop, LinkedIn, and more. It’s writing, coding, editing, designing, and analysing data in real time. Understanding how it works, and how to prompt it well, can help you work faster, smarter, and more creatively. And no, you don’t need to be an engineer. Most of these courses are designed for curious learners, not just coders.

Top free courses to learn generative AI in 2025

OpenAI Academy

LINK

If you want to learn how to actually use ChatGPT properly, this is the place to start. Built by the people behind OpenAI, the course is structured, hands-on, and practical. It covers everything from prompt basics to how to think like an AI assistant designer. Ideal for both everyday users and enterprise teams.

Midjourney course (v7)

LINK

This official getting-started guide is a fast track to creating visuals with Midjourney. It walks you through everything from prompt design to version-specific features. Great for content creators and marketers looking to level up their design game without needing design skills.

Claude from A to Z

LINK

Anthropic’s Claude is gaining popularity fast, and this official guide helps you use the assistant more effectively. It covers prompt structures, safety tools, and Claude-specific strengths like summarizing dense documents or engaging in longer, context-rich conversations.

Gemini Prompting Guide (Google)

LINK

Built specifically for Google's Gemini AI, this guide teaches you how to write better prompts for creative tasks, research, coding, and more. It’s visual, concise, and easy to follow. This is ideal for creators working across Google’s ecosystem.

Guide to AI Agents (OpenAI)

LINK

One of OpenAI’s lesser-known but incredibly useful resources, this guide breaks down how AI agents work, what they’re useful for, and how to build task-specific ones. Perfect if you're exploring automation or building AI tools at work.

Deep Dive into LLMs by Andrej Karpathy

LINK

A 3-hour YouTube session by one of the most respected names in AI. It’s technical but surprisingly accessible. You’ll walk away with a solid understanding of how language models work under the hood, without feeling overwhelmed.