Samsung announces 'Galaxy AI' with Live Translate Call feature, and more
Described by Samsung as its 'most comprehensive intelligence offering to date', Galaxy AI will be launched in early 2024.
Samsung has announced ‘Galaxy AI’, which it says is ‘universal intelligence on your phone as you have never seen it before.’
“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity, and more for people around the world, but until now, we have not seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Woonjon Choi, Samsung's EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business, in a company press release.
Describing Galaxy AI as ‘our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date’, Choi further stated it will ‘change how we think about our phones, forever.'
What is ‘Galaxy AI’?
(1.) According to the South Korean tech giant, Galaxy AI will offer customers a mobile artificial intelligence experience that is ‘comprehensive’; it will be powered by both the on-device AI developed at Samsung, and by the cloud-based one enabled via collaborations with ‘like-minded’ industry leaders.
(2.) One of the benefits of this feature is a Live Translate Call facility – a ‘personal translator’ for people with the latest Galaxy AI device.
(3.) With Live Translate Call, audio and text translations appear in real-time as they speak, making calling someone who speaks another language, extremely simple.
(4.) Also, the facility is integrated into the native call feature, thus saving the hassle of using third-party apps for translation.
(5.) Galaxy AI will be launched in early 2024, as per the manufacturer.
- Topics
- Artificial Intelligence