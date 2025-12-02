Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold revealed: Three screens, 200MP camera and more, price to be…

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, its most ambitious smartphone yet and the company’s first device with two hinges and three interconnected displays. The launch marks a major leap in Samsung’s foldable roadmap, offering a tablet-sized experience in a device that still folds down into a pocketable phone. The extra screen real estate unlocks new multitasking features. (Samsung)

The Galaxy Z TriFold opens into a 10 inch widescreen layout, delivering a tablet like canvas for work, entertainment and multitasking. When folded, it relies on a compact 6.5 inch cover screen on the outside for everyday use. Samsung says the display crease has been reduced significantly, thanks to a redesigned folding structure and materials.

Instead of the outward wraparound design seen in some experimental foldables, Samsung has opted for an inward folding mechanism that protects the main display panel. At the centre of this hinge system is a titanium Armor FlexHinge, supported by a dual rail structure and a small metal reinforcement plate. According to Samsung, the two hinges are not identical in size. They work together to distribute tension evenly and prevent stress from building up on any single panel. There is also a fold safety alert built into the hinge that notifies users if the device is being closed incorrectly.

The thickness varies across the device when unfolded. The thinnest third measures 3.9 mm, the central panel is 4.2 mm, and the section containing the side button sits at 4 mm. A reinforced overcoat and shock absorbing display layer add protection. An aluminium frame prevents the inner displays from touching when the device is folded shut.

Powering the TriFold is a three part 5,600 mAh battery system, with one cell behind each display panel. Samsung says this is the largest total battery capacity it has ever fitted into a smartphone. The back houses a triple camera system headlined by a 200 megapixel primary lens, accompanied by a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 10 megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. Two additional 10 megapixel selfie cameras sit on the cover display and the main display.

The extra screen real estate unlocks new multitasking features. Users can run three portrait sized apps at once, resize windows freely or stretch content across the full 10 inch layout for watching shows. Reading modes and vertical app layouts are also supported. Samsung has added standalone Samsung DeX so the TriFold can function almost like a laptop replacement, with support for up to four workspaces and five active apps. Samsung’s own apps have been optimised for the larger display. Google’s Gemini Live assistant has also been adapted for the TriFold’s interface.

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in South Korea on December 12 before rolling out to China, Taiwan, Singapore and the UAE. A United States launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Samsung has not announced pricing, though the TriFold is expected to sit above the company’s existing Z Fold lineup.