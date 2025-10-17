Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Samsung, OnePlus, and Nothing flagships discounted ahead of Diwali 2025: Check the best offers

Published on: Oct 17, 2025 03:01 pm IST

A number of flagships are still discounted ahead of Diwali 2025. Check out the best curated offers here.

Diwali 2025 is almost here, and we are sure that you might be making a lot of purchases. If you are looking for a new phone and still haven’t picked one up during the festive sales, now could be another good time to do so, as some phones continue to be sold at really good prices. The likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and more have attractive offers. Here are the top flagship phones we spotted.

OnePlus 13s is typically priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is still selling on Flipkart for 39,999, and even lower if you combine bank offers like Flipkart SBI and Flipkart Axis. For this price, you are getting a triple-camera setup, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is the previous flagship before the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a compact 6.2-inch display.

OnePlus 13S

The OnePlus 13S is another flagship available at a good price ahead of Diwali. The phone typically retails for 54,999 but is currently available for 50,999, and even lower after applying bank offers. It is a powerful and compact offering by OnePlus, and it is the first in line for the new design language that OnePlus is also going to bring for the OnePlus 15 flagship.

Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone 3 saw a big price drop on Flipkart during the recent sales, with buyers even able to purchase it for around 27,000, though many orders were cancelled. Despite that, the phone is still available for 40,000 after combining the 30,000 coupon and 10,000 bank offer, effectively bringing it down from the 80,000 price. If you are looking for something different, a phone that looks unlike any other on the market, the Nothing Phone 3 could be a good purchase with its triple-camera setup.

Poco F7

The Poco F7 base model continues to be sold at 30,999, and you can bring the price lower than 30,000 after combining bank offers. If you are looking for something that does everything without breaking the bank, the Poco F7 offers great value around this price. It features a large 7,500 mAh battery, a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 12 GB of RAM, and a premium metal and glass design. However, the phone is a bit bulky, so you may have to make do with that.

