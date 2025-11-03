TP-Link WiFi routers to be banned in the US because Chinese…

US regulators are weighing the option of imposing a complete sales ban on TP-Link networking products after several federal departments flagged national security risks linked to the company’s Chinese origins. A report by The Washington Post states that an inter-agency evaluation involving more than half a dozen federal bodies concluded that TP-Link’s American arm may still be vulnerable to influence from China-based TP-Link Technologies, despite operating as a separate entity. The concerns centre on the possibility that the Chinese government could exert pressure due to the brand’s established ties and historic ownership structure. US agencies warn that TP-Link’s Chinese ties may still influence its American operations, pushing regulators to consider a complete sales ban.

The departments backing the proposal include Commerce, Defence, and Homeland Security. Their assessment claims TP-Link’s footprint in the United States is significant, with estimates suggesting the brand controls between 50 percent and 65 percent of the home Wi-Fi router market. This widespread presence has amplified concerns that potential vulnerabilities could affect millions of American households, making the company a strategic focus for regulators examining foreign influence in essential network infrastructure.

Although no final ruling has been announced, the Commerce Department must now decide whether a full ban is justified or if the issue can be resolved through alternative measures. These alternatives could include mandatory third-party security audits or requiring TP-Link to shift certain operations or manufacturing to the United States. Current regulations allow Commerce to notify the company formally before any action. Once notified, TP-Link would have 30 days to respond, after which the department would take another 30 days to review the submission and issue a final decision.

The report notes that officials within Commerce appear to favour a complete sales ban, viewing it as the only option that would fully mitigate the national security risks tied to TP-Link’s operations and supply chain. However, this stance has not been confirmed publicly, and the department has not commented on the matter so far. For now, the situation remains fluid, and any formal move would likely trigger strong reactions from both industry groups and consumers due to TP-Link’s dominance in the budget and mid-range router market.

Until a final verdict is delivered, US customers are advised to keep their routers updated, replace default passwords with strong credentials, and switch off remote access settings that are not in use. These basic hygiene practices reduce exposure to cyber threats regardless of brand, offering some degree of protection while regulators debate the future of one of America’s most widely used networking companies.