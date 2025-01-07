Want a secret display in your specs? These smart glasses have one, powered by AI – CES 2025

Smart glasses are becoming a popular category in wearables, especially after Meta entered the space with the launch of its Meta AI smart glasses. Now, brands like Halliday have jumped into the scene to claim their share of the market. At CES 2025, Halliday unveiled its Halliday Glasses, featuring a “proactive AI assistant” and a hidden display that provides information, all while being inside the frame. The display, described as "invisible", ensures privacy and security—while offering you information. This includes anticipating your needs and assisting you even before you ask, all while maintaining claimed all-day comfort thanks to the 35g weight. Halliday AI Glasses have a display embedded into the frame.(Halliday )

Here’s everything you need to know about Halliday's proactive AI glasses:

Halliday AI Glasses: Display Integrates In Frame

The brand claims these glasses incorporate the world’s smallest optical module, integrating the display seamlessly into the frame itself. This innovation eliminates the need for traditional lenses, allowing users to replace them with prescription lenses. Essentially, you can treat these smart glasses like regular ones, making them highly convenient. The brand also claims that the glasses also eliminate rainbow effects and prevent light leakage, ensuring a clear vision even in outdoor settings.

The smart glasses also come with a control ring worn on the finger, allowing users quick and easy access to most functionalities.

Like most tech these days, these glasses also place a significant emphasis on AI. The integrated AI assistant can predict and anticipate user needs. For instance, during a meeting, the AI can summarise discussions and generate notes accordingly. Additionally, they offer real-time AI translation, making conversations easier. However, to access these features, the glasses need to be connected to a smartphone.

Halliday AI Glasses: Pricing and Availability

Halliday has not revealed an exact pricing yet, but has hinted that these glasses will retail between $399 and $499, and are expected to go on pre-order after CES 2025, with shipping starting in Q1 2025.