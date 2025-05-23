Xiaomi unveils YU7 SUV with AI features, HyperEngine, and bold design

Xiaomi has officially launched its first SUV, the Xiaomi YU7, a high-performance luxury vehicle that blends premium design with breakthrough technology. The YU7 marks a major milestone in Xiaomi’s expansion into the electric vehicle (EV) space, building on the success of the SU7 sedan while showcasing an entirely new design identity. Positioned to appeal to dynamic, forward-looking consumers, the YU7 aims to set a new benchmark for smart electric SUVs with features focused on performance, safety, comfort, and intelligent interaction. Built on Xiaomi’s Modena Platform, the YU7’s armour-cage steel-aluminium body integrates 2200 MPa ultra-high-strength steel.(Xiaomi)

Design and Display Innovation

The Xiaomi YU7 introduces a reimagined SUV silhouette with refined aerodynamics and meticulous detailing. Key design innovations include hollowed-out “waterdrop” headlights integrated with air ducts, ultra-red halo taillights for enhanced visibility, and an electric-flush door handle system. The YU7’s drag coefficient of 0.245, achieved through over 40 airflow optimisation zones, places it among the most efficient in its class.

Inside, Xiaomi delivers a next-generation cockpit experience. The standout feature is the new Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display, a triple Mini LED system that projects speed, navigation, and other critical information directly onto the windshield with ultra-high clarity and low reflectance. Passengers can personalise their interfaces with intelligent content placement, while a remote control panel offers full access to vehicle systems.

Tech-Driven Performance

At the heart of the YU7 is the evolved Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus, capable of 690 PS, a top speed of 253 km/h, and 0–100 km/h in 3.23 seconds. The SUV is supported by a sophisticated chassis with Brembo brakes, double wishbone suspension, and dual-chamber air springs. The Pro variant offers a CLTC range of 835 km on a 96.3 kWh battery, positioning it at the top of its segment for range efficiency.

Smarter Safety and Driving Experience

High-Performance, Intelligent EV Future

With prices starting at a competitive level for its segment and the launch set for July, the Xiaomi YU7 represents a bold step into the premium EV market. The SUV not only pushes design and technology boundaries but also reinforces Xiaomi’s commitment to integrating human-centric technology across its smart ecosystem.