23-year-old influencer rushed to hospital with kidney stones after following viral carnivore diet

A social media influencer from Dallas, Eve Catherine, experienced a serious health scare after following the carnivore diet, a viral trend that focuses on consuming only animal-based foods, reported the New York Post. She had been eating 3 eggs for breakfast, yogurt for lunch, and a New York strip steak for dinner.(Pexel)

In a TikTok video, the 23-year-old content creator revealed that she had been eating two or three eggs for breakfast, high-protein yogurt for lunch, and a New York strip steak for dinner. Despite her doctor noticing high protein levels in her urine during an annual check-up, she didn’t think much of it—until she suddenly had to be rushed to the hospital.

“I literally woke up one day and I was peeing straight blood,” Eve recalled, explaining that she was given morphine at the hospital and later passed a kidney stone. She attributed her symptoms to excessive protein intake.

Experts warn against high-protein diets

According to the Mayo Clinic, consuming too much protein can be harmful, particularly for individuals with kidney disease, as it affects how the body filters out protein waste.

Additionally, high-protein diets often lack sufficient fiber, which can lead to issues such as constipation, headaches, and bad breath. Diets high in saturated fat from red meat may also increase the risk of heart disease.

Eve, who previously admitted to being “addicted to protein”, criticized the restrictive diet, stating, “The carnivore diet is so stupid.”

Carnivore diet’s growing controversy

The carnivore diet has gained popularity on social media, with many influencers promoting its benefits. The diet mainly consists of beef, poultry, fish, pork, and other animal products, and has even been endorsed by podcaster Joe Rogan.

Earlier, another content creator took to Instagram to share, “carnivore diet destroyed my kidneys!!"

However, health experts have warned of its potential dangers, including the risk of kidney stones, which are hard deposits that can be extremely painful to pass. Some researchers have also described the diet as inflammatory and pro-aging, cautioning that following such extreme food restrictions is like “playing with fire.”

While some social media users dismissed Eve Catherine’s health scare, others appreciated her for raising awareness about the risks associated with extreme dieting.

Urging her followers to be cautious, she advised, “Don’t eat too much protein, OK? Don’t neglect your fiber intake.”

