‘Who is doing this to me?’ Influencer shocked as her images are being sold as life-sized cutouts

A New York City influencer found herself at the centre of an unexpected and bizarre situation—her images being turned into life-sized cardboard cutouts and sold online without her consent. The US influencer was shocked to discover her images being used to create and sell cardboard cutouts.(Instagram/@KelseyKotzur)

Kelsey Kotzur, 31, shared her shock in a video, revealing that unknown individuals had been using her pictures to create and sell these cutouts.

"When I decided to make videos on the internet, this is the last thing I thought would happen," Kotzur said in her video.

She first came across the cutouts last fall but was recently alerted that new variations had been added, with some selling for nearly $80. One listing, titled "Kelsey Kotzur (Jeans) Cardboard Cutout," was even marked as a “HOT Product,” having received 26 views in just 24 hours.

"Who is doing this to me?" she questioned in the caption of her clip.

The cutouts appear to be sold by Celebrity Cutouts, a website that offers figures of well-known actors, models, politicians, and even online personalities. Other influencers listed on the site include NYC content creator Serena Kerrigan and YouTube personalities Jake and Logan Paul.

Kotzur previously discovered her cutouts for sale on Walmart’s website—though they have since been removed—but they were also available on eBay and Amazon. The influencer and Celebrity Cutouts have yet to comment on the situation.

While she has been able to see the humor in the strange discovery—her family even bought one of the cutouts as a prank—Kotzur admitted she wasn’t sure whether to be “flattered” or “freaked tf out,” calling the whole experience “insane.”

Take a look at the video:

“This is hilarious but also so weird and scary. The duality of the internet,” one person commented.

Another user found it both amusing and unsettling: “This is the MOST BIZARRE thing but also like…a compliment?? Idk I’m cracking up but also feel like we need to report this.”

Others questioned why people would buy the cutouts in the first place.

“I mean this in the nicest way, but why would people buy this? (Who are not your family),” one viewer asked.

A user added, “Wait this is kind of amazing but they need to cut you a check!!!”