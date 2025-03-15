‘Using a non-Indian name gets better results': Indian professional claims bias in global market space

An Indian professional working in B2B has sparked a heated discussion online after revealing that he gets better responses when using a non-Indian name for business emails. In his Reddit post, he expressed frustration over the bias against Indian professionals, both as buyers and sellers, in international markets. He noted that many industries openly hesitate to trade with Indians.(Pixabay)

"Whenever I send emails using my non-Indian name, I get better results vs. when I use my Indian name," he wrote, pointing out a pattern he has observed repeatedly. His experience aligns with broader industry discussions, where many professionals acknowledge that Indian markets are often deprioritized.

He also shared that in various industries and communities, it is openly discussed that businesses are hesitant to sell to or buy from Indians. "Be it service or product, nobody wants to sell to or buy from Indians," he added, questioning whether the issue stems from external discrimination or flaws within Indian business culture itself.

Take a look at the post:

Several users responded to his post, shedding light on the deeper biases at play. One user explained, "For most of the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, and ANZ, Indian emails and calls are equivalent to call center calls/emails. Hence, they're not as open to talk when you're trying to sell something."

Another user pointed to the perception problem, stating, "Unfortunately, Indians with strong accents are synonymous with scams and poor customer service. I work directly with Indians based in Mumbai etc., and they're lovely. But if I get a cold call from someone clearly in India, or a cold email, then it's going straight in the bin."

