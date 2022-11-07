2-year-old kid perfectly imitates Quick Style’s Chura Ke Dil Mera dance routine, Shilpa Shetty hearts video

Norwegian dance group Quick Style has gone viral with their interesting dance routines to different hit songs, including popular Bollywood songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera and Kala Chashma. Many people have also imitated their unusual dance steps to share their own videos. There is a latest inclusion to that list and it shows a very adorable two-year-old kid. The boy is seen performing hook steps of the dance group to the song Chura Ke Dil Mera.

Instagram user Asma Khawar Khawaja posted the video on her personal page along with a sweet caption detailing that the video shows her nephew. “I present to you QuickAdam. Quick Styles biggest fan comes in a tiny 2 y/o body. He plays Quick Styles videos on repeat and knows each step by heart. A shout out from the OG @thequickstyle would make his absolute day. Please tag them so they can see my nephew Adam killing it,” she posted.

Part of the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, the song is picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar. The video since being posted has gathered several likes, including one from Shetty herself.

Take a look at the amazing video showing the little one’s happy performance:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also received tons of comments.

“Hahahaha so cuteee,” posted an Instagram user. “Haha this is the best,” expressed another. “He's going to be a good dancer… Actually he is,” commented a third. “My goodness he did it so cutely,” shared a fourth. “Such an adorable video,” wrote a fifth.