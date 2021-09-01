4-year-old girl flawlessly recreates Pennywise’s look from horror movie IT. Watch

A video of a 4-year-old makeup artist named Dakota is creating a buzz online. The video shows her flawlessly recreating the look of the character Pennywise from the horror movie IT. There is a chance that the video will not only make you applaud her skills but also leave you a little bit scared.

“So @paint_with_dakota out did herself with this one! 3 and a half hours but she killed it (get it) she turned herself into the EATER OF WORLDS. She is PENNYWISE. Her acting in this was so awesome,” reads the caption of the post shared along with the video. The bio of the Insta page describes that her page is managed by her dad.

The video shows Dakota giving a step by step guide on her makeup routine. What makes the video even more intriguing to watch is that the little one narrates the process in a voice similar to the fictional character in the film.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,000 views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“I cannot get enough of her,” wrote an Instagram user. “AMAZING, TALENTED YOUNG LADY!!!! BUT IM SCARED OF PENNYWISE, & IM 38…& SHE IS NOT???” shared another. “I come on IG just to see who Dakota will paint herself next....she is getting better and better in every video,” expressed a third.

A post with the images of her makeup was also shared:

What are your thoughts on the video and the images?

