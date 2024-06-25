95-year-old Tamil Nadu woman's graceful dance in old age home melts hearts. Watch

A 95-year-old woman hailing from Tamil Nadu has captivated the online community with her remarkable dancing skills. A video showcasing her graceful and skilled performance to the song Oh Rasikkum Seemane was shared by IRAS Ananth Rupanagudi and swiftly garnered widespread attention on social media. The heartwarming clip of her dancing prowess evoked awe and admiration from countless netizens, who were quick to shower her with praise. Snapshot of the woman dancing in old age home.

“At Vishranthi Home for the Aged, this lady, aged 95, danced for this old Tamil number during a programme. She is believed to have been a student of Kalakshetra Foundation in the 1940s and is said to have danced in movies like Chandralekha (1948),” wrote Rupanagudi in the caption of the post. He also posted a video of the woman. It shows her wearing a blue and yellow coloured saree and standing in a hall-like space. The video further shows her gracefully moving to the song Oh Rasikkum Seemanewas. (Also Read: Netflix reacts to 54-year-old woman recreating Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 23. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has over 5,100 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual said, “Such talent deserves recognition and respect, they could effectively contribute as good teachers for the future generations."

Another shared, "Wow wonderful. She is so graceful."

A third said, "Absolutely Amazing. The gratefulness is still intact. God bless her."

"She's so inspirational! Amazing expressions, hand movements and footwork - at that age," commented X user Mrs Palakkadan.

A fifth user posted, "What grace and elegance! What passion and happiness while dancing."