A star outshines an entire galaxy in NASA's latest image captured by Hubble Telescope. See pic

NASA never fails to amaze us with wonderful pictures of the stars and the galaxy. This time, the space agency shared an image of a single star that stole the show. The image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and shows a star and a galaxy that are in the constellation Lacerta (The Lizard). Snapshot of the star that stood out in the galaxy.

Elaborating on this celestial marvel, NASA explained, "The star is a million times closer to us than the galaxy, which lies more than 45 million light-years away. This relative closeness is the only way a star can outshine an entire galaxy containing billions of stars." (Also Read: NASA's scary visualisation shows how greenhouse gases are altering oceans. Watch)

They further added, "This star is what astronomers call a 'foreground star,' and it's a bit of a nuisance. Its light can contaminate fainter light from more distant objects that astronomers want to study."

Talking more about the foreground stars, NASA shared, "In a technique called microlensing, the gravitational pull of a foreground star can be used to amplify the light of a background star that is momentarily aligned with it. The exact timing and amount of light amplification can reveal clues to the nature of the foreground star and its accompanying planets."

