Take a journey through a triple-star system with NASA. Are you ready for the adventure?

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has always amazed space lovers by revealing the vastness of the universe. Be it capturing distant galaxies located billions of light-years away or recording the lifecycle of stars within our own Milky Way, this telescope has reshaped people’s understanding of the universe. A recent discovery of a triple-star system adds to the same list. The image shows glimpses of a triple-star system. It is from a post shared by NASA on Instagram. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

“Take a journey through a triple-star system! Made up of the stars HP Tau, HP Tau G2, and HP Tau G3, this system is cocooned by a cloud of gas and dust that shines with the stars' reflected light,” reads the first few lines of the caption posted along with a video of the star system.

“Hubble made these observations to learn more about protoplanetary disks, which are disks of material around stars that eventually form into new planets over the course of millions of years. HP Tau is found in the constellation Taurus, at a distance of about 550 light-years,” reads the following few lines.

“So beautiful... I love the song too, but couldn't find the name,” posted an Instagram user. “OMG! Great beauty,” added another.

A third joined in and expressed, “This is simply fabulous.” A fourth wrote, “3 body problem,” referencing a sci-fi web series in which scientists come in contact with an extraterrestrial civilization that has three Sun-like stars orbiting one another.

Launched in 1990, Hubble Space Telescope has revolutionized our understanding of the universe. One of its most iconic discoveries, made in 1995, was the Pillars of Creation. This awe-inspiring celestial body, located in the heart of the Eagle Nebula, has captivated people around the world.

