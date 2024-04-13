 NASA Hubble Telescope captures dazzling collection of stars, netizens stunned by universe's beauty | Trending - Hindustan Times
NASA Hubble Telescope captures dazzling collection of stars, netizens stunned by universe's beauty

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 13, 2024 08:56 AM IST

NASA shared a video of a collection of stars that is 30,000 light years away from the Earth. The video is now viral.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) never fails to captivate people with their numerous captures. Now, once again, the space agency went viral after they shared a video of a collection of stars that is 30,000 light years away from the Earth. Soon after the clip of the stunning capture was shared, it quickly caught thousands of eyeballs and left many mesmerised.

Snapshot of the collection of stars. (Instagram/@NASA)
Snapshot of the collection of stars. (Instagram/@NASA)

As NASA shared the clip, in the caption of the post, they informed, "Liller 1 is a globular cluster – a roughly spherical grouping of stars held together by gravity. However, while most of these types of clusters are home to older stars, Liller 1 hosts two populations of stars with remarkably different ages." (Also Read: NASA Hubble Telescope captures two galaxies in 'cosmic interaction', stunning picture is viral)

They further added, "The older one is 12 billion years old, and the youngest is just 1 to 2 billion years old, meaning Liller 1 managed to form stars over an extraordinarily long period of time."

Watch the video of the stars here:

This post was shared just a day ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gained more than three lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has close to 23,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: NASA captures Moon in its crescent phase, stunning picture goes viral)

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Bright start to my day!"

A second commented, "Gorgeous, these photos of our jewelled cosmos are infinitely worth more than the jewels we pay for so much here to declare our love for one another. Knowledge is the most precious of any."

A third shared, "Twinkle twinkle, really big star, we are coming to see just what you are."

"Revealing the enduring creativity of the universe," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Kids don't realise how lucky they are. I had to look at a science book in school, and the information was very limited."

