NASA captures Moon in its crescent phase, stunning picture goes viral

People across the globe have long been fascinated by the Moon. And thanks to space agencies such as NASA, we not only get to learn more about it but also marvel at its beauty in the images captured by the space agency. Recently, NASA took to Instagram to share a picture of the moon in its crescent phase. As soon as the image was shared, it garnered significant attention and left many stunned. Snapshot of the moon from ISS. (Instagram/@NASA)

“Our Moon is in its waning crescent phase, where most of the sunlight is illuminating its far side - the side we can't directly see from Earth. The waning crescent is the last phase before the lunar cycle repeats with a 'new moon' phase, where it is completely obscured from Earth's perspective,” wrote NASA in the caption of the post. (Also Read: NASA discovers potentially habitable 'super-Earth' 137 Light-Years Away)

The space agency further added, “Seen from the @ISS, the Moon appears partially lit in the upper middle portion of the image. The Earth appears blue with faint white clouds in the atmosphere, stretching from the bottom left to the top right of the image. Black space surrounds the Moon.”

Take a look at the post here:

