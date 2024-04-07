NASA Hubble Telescope captures two galaxies in 'cosmic interaction', stunning picture is viral

NASA never fails to mesmerise people with their stunning captures of outer space. Now, once again, the space agency has made waves on social media after posting a picture of two galaxies in a "cosmic interaction". This image of the wonderful galaxy was caught by NASA's Hubble Telescope. Snapshot of the two galaxies together. (Instagram/@NASA)

As NASA shared the picture, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "@NASAHubble captures two galaxies, about 160 million light-years away from Earth, caught in a cosmic interaction. The cores of the galaxies lie about 67,000 light-years from each other, and the closest distance between the two is around 40,000 light-years. While these distances may seem vast, in galactic terms, they are close, causing a long ‘tidal-tail’ on the galaxy to the right and likely distorting its spiral shape." (Also Read: NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'fierce Tarantula Nebula', stellar picture goes viral)

While describing the image, the space agency added, "A large spiral galaxy with a smaller neighbouring galaxy. The spiral galaxy is distorted, with colourful dust. Its companion close by, at the end of a spiral arm, to the lower. A long, faint tail of stars reaches up from the right side of the spiral galaxy to the top of the image. Several small, distant galaxies are visible in the background, along with one bright star in the foreground."

