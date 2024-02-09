 NASA turns iconic picture taken by Hubble Telescope into an interesting puzzle | Trending - Hindustan Times
NASA turns iconic picture taken by Hubble Telescope into an interesting puzzle. Can you solve it?

NASA turns iconic picture taken by Hubble Telescope into an interesting puzzle. Can you solve it?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 09, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Brain teaser hint: The image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and shared by NASA shows ‘towering tendrils of cosmic dust’.

An image captured by the Hubble Telescope is serving as the source of an intriguing puzzle. Wondering how? NASA shared a video that shows pieces of the image appearing on the screen one after another. The challenge is to identify the picture before the clock runs out.

Can you solve this brain teaser shared by NASA involving a picture captured by the Hubble Space Telescope? (Instagram/@nasahubble)
Can you solve this brain teaser shared by NASA involving a picture captured by the Hubble Space Telescope? (Instagram/@nasahubble)

“Pop quiz! Can you name this iconic Hubble image before the clock runs out?” the space agency wrote along with the video.

Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

The post was shared 21 hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected more than 2.8 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 8,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this NASA video?

“Pillars of creation,” wrote an Instagram user. “We need harder challenges,” added another. “The second puzzle piece should get it for anyone with even the slightest interest in Astronomy,” joined a third. “It is simply amazing,” commented a fourth.

About the Pillars of Creation:

According to NASA, “These towering tendrils of cosmic dust and gas sit at the heart of M16, or the Eagle Nebula”. This iconic feature of the nebula is captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

In the picture, the blue colour represents oxygen, the green hue represents nitrogen and hydrogen, and the red hue represents sulphur. “The pillars are bathed in the scorching ultraviolet light from a cluster of young stars located just outside the frame. The winds from these stars are slowly eroding the towers of gas and dust,” NASA further explained.

What are your thoughts on this amusing puzzle shared by NASA? Did you manage to guess the answer before it was revealed at the end of the video?

