Brain Teaser: Can you find the value of A in this maths puzzle?

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 05, 2024 11:00 PM IST

The brain teaser presents a seemingly simple maths question. Can you solve it in five seconds without using a calculator?

Solving math brain teasers is not only enjoyable but also highly satisfying. And if you are someone who loves solving maths puzzles and is currently on the lookout for one, then this puzzle is tailored just for you. It presents an equation where you need to find the value of A to make it correct. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Brain Teaser: Are you a pro at maths? Find the value of A in five seconds. (X/@ezdailyquiz)
Brain Teaser: Are you a pro at maths? Find the value of A in five seconds. (X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz? Solve for A?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on X handle @ezdailyquiz. According to the puzzle, if 4*5/A*5+1=51, then what is the value of A?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. It has since received scores of views and likes. A few even shared answers in the comments section after solving this brain teaser.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

An individual claimed, “2. This is how: 4 x 5 / 2 x 5 + 1 = 20 / 2 x 5 + 1= 10 x 5 + 1 + 50 + 1 = 51. The answer, therefore, is 2.”

“4×5÷2×5+1=5. Then: ((4×5)÷2)×5)+1= (20÷2)×5+1)= (10×5)+1= 50+1=51,” wrote another.

A third commented, “20/Ax5+1=51. 100/A=51-1. A=100/50=2.”

Many in the comments section unanimously agree that ‘2’ is the correct answer to this brain teaser.

