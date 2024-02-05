Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle using logical reasoning?

Brain teasers are a great way to have fun while putting your thinking skills to the test. A brain teaser was recently shared on X that challenges you to find the equivalent of a single digit based on a given pattern. To solve this puzzle, you'll need to use your logical reasoning skills. If you think you're a puzzle master, try your hand at this one! Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this maths puzzle using logical reasoning? (X/@Art0fThinking)

The brain teaser was shared on X handle @Art0fThinking with the caption, "Solve it." According to the brain teaser, if 9=63, 8=48, 7=35, 6=24, then what will 4 equal to? Can you solve this simple maths question?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared three days ago on X. Since then, it has accumulated over 83,500 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received numerous comments from netizens.

Check out a few comments here:

"4 equals 4 regardless of previously incorrect conclusions; however, if I was to follow the logic, the value would be 12," shared an individual.

Another added, "The answer is 8."

"12 is correct," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "6*4=24."

"If your logic is x(x-2)=y, then when x=4 the answer is 4," shared a fifth.

What answer did you get?