You have only 20 seconds to find the value of a star in this brain teaser. Can you?

A brain teaser that has been doing the rounds on social media challenges people to solve it in 20 seconds or less. The brain teaser features stars and squares and asks people to find the value of a star. Can you beat the clock and solve it in the given time that too without using a calculator? Brain Teaser: Can you determine the value of the star? (X/@ezdailyquiz)

“Can you solve today’s easy quiz in 20 seconds?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on X. According to the puzzle, the sum of a star and a square is 12. If you subtract a square from a star, you get a square, and if two squares equal a star, then what is the value of a star?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being shared, it has collected numerous views and likes. Many even retweeted the puzzle and shared answers in the comments section.

Check how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“3 squares=12. 1 square=4. Star + square=12. Star=12 - 4. Star=8,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Answer is equal to 8.”

After solving this brain teaser, others simply wrote “8” in the comments section. Were you able to solve this one? If so, how much time did you take to solve this?

