Only a true space enthusiast can solve this brain teaser by NASA. Are you one?

NASA took to Instagram to share an interesting puzzle. The space agency asked people to guess the name of a cosmic structure captured by NASA Hubble Telescope. The interesting part is that they shared a video that shows the image in pieces. Can you solve this intriguing quiz? Can you solve this brain teaser involving a picture captured by the NASA Hubble Telescope? (Instagram/@nasahubble)

“It’s #PuzzleDay! See if you can guess the Hubble image before time runs out. Here’s a hint – it might have something to do with interacting galaxies!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The video shows pieces of puzzles appearing on the screen one after another. The challenge is to guess the image before all the pieces appear. Do you think you are up for the challenge?

Take a look at this NASA brain teaser here:

The video was posted some 16 hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 2.9 lakh views. The share has further accumulated more than 7,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did Instagram users say about this NASA post?

“Cosmic Rose,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yeah, I thought that was our galaxy with Andromeda, guess not,” added another. “Well, that was fun,” joined a third. “Wait, there are puzzle days now? I’m not complaining though,” commented a fourth.

About the Cosmic Rose:

According to NASA, Cosmic Rose or Arp 273 is formed by 'two misshapen spiral galaxies that combine to form a beautiful celestial flower'.

"The pair is among hundreds of 'peculiar' galaxies catalogued by astronomer Halton Arp in the 1960s. The gravitational attraction between these two galaxies has created their physical distortions," the space agency added.

What are your thoughts on this interesting puzzle by NASA? Did you manage to guess the answer before it was revealed at the end of the video?