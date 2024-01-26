NASA Hubble Telescope captures awe-inspiring pic of ‘celestial snow angel’

NASA’s online chronicles of distant galaxies, planetary marvels, and mesmerising nebulae often spark collective wonder. That is how you will likely feel after seeing this incredible picture of a ‘celestial snow angel’ that is located 2000 light-years from our home planet. This NASA pic shows a 'celestial snow angel soaring in space’. (Instagram/@nasa)

The picture was captured by NASA’s Hubble Telescope, and it shows the Sharpless 2-106 Nebula. This star-forming region resembles a 'celestial snow angel soaring in space’.

“Twin lobes of hot gas create the ‘wings’ that stretch outward from the central star against the backdrop of a cold medium. A ring of dust acting as a belt is cinching the nebula into an ‘hourglass’ shape,” NASA wrote while sharing the picture.

The space agency also added a detailed description of the picture. “At the center of the image, two bipolar light-blue lobes of hot gas. Dusky red veins surround the blue emission from the nebula. In the middle of the lobes surrounded with red dust is a young star known as IRS-4. The faint light emanating from the central star reflects off of tiny dust particles. Red dust and bright stars surround the nebula in the background of the darkness of space,” the organisation posted.

Take a look at this beautiful picture:

